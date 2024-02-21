Indian men and women in round of 16





The Indian men's and women's teams stormed into the round of 16 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships Final in Busan, Republic of Korea, Wednesday. The results mean both the Indian men and women are now just one win away from securing a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. A maximum of eight team quotas for Paris 2024 are available in each of the men's and women's events of the World Team Table Tennis Championships. These go to countries that reach the quarter-finals in Busan and have not previously achieved team quotas. The Indian women defeated Italy 3-0 in the round 32 match to reach the top 16. Sreeja Akula, ranked 49th in the world table tennis rankings, put India on the path to victory, beating world number 295 Nikoleta Stefanova 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-7) in 20 minutes. World number 36 Manika BatraIndia's top-ranked player, also made quick work of her Italian counterpart Giorgia Piccolin, needing just 23 minutes to beat the 88th seed 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-5). After winning the first two matches, Ayhika Mukherjee stumbled briefly, but defeated Gaia Monfardini and won her match 3-1 (15-13, 11-9, 13-15, 8-11) to complete the victory for India . The Indian women's table tennis team will next take on heavyweight Chinese Taipei for a place in the quarter-finals. A win in the competition will earn them an Olympic quota. Later in the day, the men's team also joined the women in the round of 16 after seeing off Kazakhstan 3-2 in their match. After world No. 67 Harmeet Desai lost 3-2 (9-11, 12-10, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8) to Gerassimenko Kirill, Indian veteran Sharath Kamal defeated Alan Kurmangaliyev 3-2 ( 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-13, 9-11) to level India. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran then edged past Aidos Kenzhigulov 3-1 (6-11, 11-5, 2-11, 7-11) to put India ahead. However, Kirill, the top-ranked Kazakh singles table tennis player at world number 40, took the tie to a fifth match after beating Sharath 3-1 (11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 11- 7). India's top-ranked men's player Harmeet took on world number 211 Kurmangaliyev in the crunch decider and won 3-1 (6-11, 8-11, 11-8, 7-11) to ensure India's participation in the pre. quarter-finals, where they will face a tough challenge against hosts South Korea. The Indian table tennis was eliminated 3-0 by Korea when the two teams met in the group stage earlier in the tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/world-team-table-tennis-championships-2024-round-of-32-results

