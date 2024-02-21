Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shephard join Alabama's football coaching staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer announced Tuesday the appointments of Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shephard to lead the Crimson Tide's offensive staff.

Sheridan will serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Shephard will be assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

“Nick and JaMarcus are both fantastic coaches, and we are excited to have them join us at Alabama,” said DeBoer. “They have experience with our offense and they know what we are trying to accomplish on that side of the football. They both bring passion and enthusiasm to their work and have proven to be excellent teachers and recruiters at every stop of their careers.”

Sheridan's experience includes two years as offensive coordinator at Indiana in 2020-21 and three years as tight ends coach under DeBoer at Indiana (2019) and Washington (2022-23).

“It is a great opportunity to join Coach DeBoer at Alabama,” Sheridan said. “I look forward to working with this offensive staff to develop a plan each week to put our team in a position to be successful. There is an unparalleled legacy at Alabama, and I understand the importance of building that standards as we develop our players.”

Under his leadership in Washington, the Huskies' tight end room was a catalyst for one of the most explosive offenses in the country in 2023. The UW passing game ranked second nationally (343.7 ypg), while the offense was 13.e in scoring (36.0 ppg). In 2022, Sheridan helped guide a Husky offense that led the nation in both passing offense (369.8 ypg) and third-down conversions (57 percent) while ranking second in total offense (515 .8 ypg).

Sheridan, Indiana's offensive coordinator (2020-2021) and quarterbacks coach, helped Michael Penix Jr. to become a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist and second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020. Sheridan coached quarterbacks at Indiana in 2017-18, prior to DeBoer's arrival in Bloomington, where he was named by 247Sports.com to one of the 30 best coaches under 30 years old. Under his leadership, IU threw for 265.7 yards per game in 2017 and 257.7 yards in 2018.

Before going to Indiana, Sheridan spent three years as an offensive assistant at Tennessee. He was South Florida's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2013 after serving in the same role at Western Kentucky in 2012.

Nick and his wife Sarah have two sons, Beau and Heath, and a daughter, Sloane.

Shephard brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Tuscaloosa, along with a reputation for developing some of the best receivers in college football.

“I have a passion for coaching and developing our football players, both on and off the field,” said Shephard. “The opportunity to help Coach DeBoer continue the standard at Alabama is something I take great pride in. This is a special place and I am excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Washington had arguably the best wide receiver corps in the country in 2023, with two players recording 1,000-yard seasons, led by first-team All-American Rome Odunze (92 rec., 1,640 yards, 13 TD) and Ja'Lynn Polk (69 rec., 1,159 yards, 9 TD). In his first season with the Huskies, Shephard oversaw a receiver unit that helped make the Husky offense one of the most productive in the country. UW led the nation in both passing offense (369.8 ypg) and third-down conversions (57 percent), while ranking second in total offense (515.8 ypg).

Shephard arrived in Washington after spending the past five seasons at Purdue coaching wide receivers, including the last four as co-offensive coordinator. He coached All-Big 10 receivers Rondale Moore and David Bell with the Boilermakers. Moore was drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft by Arizona and Bell was a third-round pick by Cleveland in 2022.

He spent one season at Washington State on Mike Leach's staff as the wide receivers coach in 2016. Shephard began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky in 2011. He remained with the Hilltoppers as the offensive quality control coach in 2012 and 2013 before being promoted to wide receivers coach for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Shephard was a football letterman at DePauw for four years (2001-2004). He was a two-time All-American and still holds the school record for career kickoffs (1,430) while ranking sixth in receptions (168) and seventh in receiving yards (2,382). Shephard earned a bachelor's degree in sports medicine from DePauw in 2005 and his master's degree in recreation and sports administration from Western Kentucky in 2013. He and his wife, Hallie, have three children.

