



BOSTON, MA. The Binghamton women finished second out of nine teams and the men placed third as the two-day America East Indoor Track & Field Championships concluded Tuesday at The Track at New Balance. It was the first team since 2014 and only the second time in program history that the Bearcat women's squad took second place at the conference's indoor meet. On the men's side, Binghamton placed third at the indoor championships for the third year in a row. Binghamton earned three first-place finishes on the final day of competition. Junior Hillary Banks captured her first career individual conference title by finishing first in the women's 500 (1:13.62). The women's 4×800 relay team, which consisted of juniors Jennifer Mui And Zoë Roos freshmen Brynn Hogan and graduate student Sophia Ryan won Binghamton's first ever title in that event with a time of 9:14.22. The senior men's 4×400 relay team Marcus Johnson second year Samson Joseph senior Oliver Madariaga and junior Joey Cardascia won the Bearcats' first title in that event since 2015, with a time of 3:13.66. At the end of the meet, Binghamton earned four major awards. Sophomore Alyssa Armitage , who broke the meet record in the women's pole vault on Monday, was named Most Outstanding Women's Field Athlete. Redshirt freshman Brian Luciano who won the men's weight throw on Monday, was the Men's Most Outstanding Rookie.

Rose earned the women's Elite 18 Award, which takes into account athletic and academic performance. She was also part of the inaugural Distance Medley Relay (DMR) team on Monday night and placed seventh in the 800 (2:16.86) on Tuesday. “Our teams always amaze me with how well they perform in big games,” the head coach said Mike Thompson said. “On paper, the women had no business finishing in second place, but there were so many people who exceeded their placement numbers. The men's team should have been fighting for third place, but at the end of the match it wasn't even close. I am so proud of both teams and how they performed over the last two days.” Finally, Binghamton earned Women's Coaching Staff of the Year for the first time since 2014. Ryan, who anchored the DMR on Monday, was second in the mile (4:47.15) on Tuesday. They also took second place among the juniors among the ladies Luciana Robertson in the high jump (5-7), freshman Kaya Duran in the 500 (1:14.80) and seniors Jenna Chan in the 60 hurdles (8.52). Freshman Vicky Mordvinova placed third in the women's 1,000 (2:58.65), followed by Hogan in fourth (2:59.38). Abankwa returned later in the meet to anchor the second-place 4×400 relay team, which clocked a time of 3:47.03. Also part of that quartet was Duran, a sophomore Angie Mesa Espinosa and oldest Sophia Morone . Second place for the men was taken by senior Madariaga in the 400 (48.40). Adrian Rippstein in the 60 hurdles (8.43) and seniors Jos Steen in the 3,000 (8:21.62). Stone, who finished first in the men's 5,000 on Monday, finished the meet with a team-best 18 points. Senior Marcrene Jeannot placed third in the triple jump (50-0), followed by Johnson in fourth (48-9). Cardasica also finished third among the men in the 500 (1:04.08) on Tuesday. UAlbany won both the men's and women's titles. The all-conference honors were awarded to the top three finishers of an individual event plus all first-place relay teams. Binghamton's women's squad posted a program record 12 all-conference selections, while the men had 10 honors. Binghamton heads to the ECAC/IC4A Championships at Boston University this Friday-Sunday (March 1-3). TOP MEN'S FINISHERS 1st4×400 relay (3:14.66)

Johnson, Joseph, Madariaga, Cardassia

Adrian Rippstein 2NL60 Hurdles (8.43)

Oliver Madariaga 2NL400 (48.40)

Jos Steen 2NL5,000 (8L21.62)

Marcrene Jeannot 3rdTriple jump (50-0)

Joey Cardascia 3rd500 (1:04.08)

Marcus Johnson 4eTriple jump (48-9)

Samson Joseph 4e400 (48.68)

Mark Scanlon 4e1,000 (2:26.98)

Matthew the Newcomer T5th, High Jump (6-4)

Angelo Comfort 6e60 Hurdles (8.50)

Ryan Guerci 8e5,000 (8:25.65) TOP WOMEN'S FINISHERS

Hillary Banks 1st500 (1:13.62)

4×800 relay, 1st (9:14.42)

Mui, Rose, Hogan, Ryan

Kaya Duran 2NL500 (1:14.80)

Sophia Ryan 2NLMiles (4:47.15)

Luciana Robertson 2NLHigh jump (5-7)

Jenna Chan 2NL60 Hurdles (8.52)

Vicky Mordvinova 3rd1,000 (2:58.65)

Brynn Hogan 4e1,000 (2:58.38)

Sophia Morone 5e400 (56.16)

Sydney Leitner 6e3,000 (10:00.97)

Tatum Norris 7e60 (7.74)

Zoë Roos 7e800 (2:16.86)

Tatum Norris 8e200 (24.98) END MEN'S TEAM SCORES UAlbany 165, UMass Lowell 144.50, Binghamton 119.50Maine 82, UMBC 77, New Hampshire 75, Bryant 56, Vermont 39, NJIT 22 FINAL LADIES TEAM SCORES UAlbany 191, Binghamton 134UMass Lowell 114, Bryant 93, UMBC 78, Vermont 50, Maine 48, NJIT 39, New Hampshire 33 BINGHAMTON MEN'S ALL-CONFERENCE (10)

Brian Luciano , Brandon Love , Jos Steen , Jaston Ormsby , Marcus Johnson , Oliver Madariaga , Samson Joseph , Joey Cardascia , Adrian Rippstein , Marcrene Jeannot BINGHAMTON LADIES ALL-CONFERENCE (12)

Alyssa Armitage , Vicky Mordvinova , Zoë Roos , Jessica Prentice , Sophia Ryan , Penelope Paldino , Hillary Banks , Kaya Duran , Jenna Chan , Luciana Robertson , Brynn Hogan , Jennifer Mui

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bubearcats.com/news/2024/2/20/mens-track-and-field-women-second-men-third-at-ae-indoor-meet.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos