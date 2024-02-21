Spalding High's football coach denied the bond after confessing to the murder of a nurse in Maryland





The Spalding County football coach who admitted to strangling a woman in Maryland has been denied bond. Officials arrested 43-year-old Carl Kearney, Jr. on Saturday. from Griffin, the current head coach of the Spalding High varsity football team, in Prince George's County, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, DC. He is accused of killing Patrina Best. Prosecutor Responds to Arrest of Carl Kearney, Jr. Aisha Braveboy is the Prince George's County District Attorney. She thinks it was the right decision “This was a deliberate act, it was a very brutal act and no one deserves it,” Braveboy said. “Anyone who is willing to kill someone by strangulation is someone who is dangerous, someone who has a violent temper and who cannot be trusted around law-abiding citizens.” Carl Kearney Jr. (Credit: Prince Georges County Police Department) Prosecutors say Kearney strangled Best Saturday at a home in Prince George's County. “There was an argument, some sort of dispute, that led to her death,” Braveboy said. Braveboy says Kearney fled to Virginia and then called police, who told him to return to Maryland and turn himself in. “He came forward and admitted the wrongdoing,” Braveboy said. Who is Patricia Beste? The best was a nurse. Previous reports referred to her as Kearney's girlfriend. Braveboy says the two knew each other well. But the extent of the relationship is unclear. Braveboy wonders why anyone would commit such a heinous act. “His actions were egregious and deadly,” Braveboy said. “This young woman was beautiful, she was a nurse, she cared for others. Why anyone would want to take the life of someone who helps preserve life is beyond me.” Who is Carl Kearney? Kearney is the head coach of the Spalding High School football team. Born and raised in Griffin, he played in preseason games as a wide receiver for the New York Jets in 2004 and 2005. He is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder and faces up to life in prison.

