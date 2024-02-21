Sports
Carlos Alcaraz in worrying scenes after brutal tennis retirement at Rio Open
Tennis fans were then left stunned Carlos Alcaraz limped off the court and was carted off after conceding just two games into his Rio Open match. Alcaraz, who lost to Cameron Norrie in last year's final, started his campaign against Thiago Monteiro when the world number 2 fell to the ground in pain at the second point.
Alcaraz turned out to be stuck in the clay while sliding and landed on his ankle in an ugly incident. Monteiro showed class by crossing the net and helping his rival back to his feet after a long delay.
NOT HAPPY: Question from Lleyton Hewitt that made Alex de Minaur snap
sad: Sabalenka in shock scenes as tennis fans saddened by Azarenka drama
'CHEEKY': Storm Hunter thundered as his opponent was savaged by tennis fans
Incredibly, Alcaraz played through a few more points, but at the change of ends he could not continue. Alcaraz retired injured after images showed his ankle had swollen significantly since a brutal fall.
“That's that, what a shame on the occasion,” said the commentator. “But he has to protect himself. Carlos Alcaraz still has a long season ahead of him and there is absolutely no point in taking a risk.”
After the match, Alcaraz apologized to fans for not signing autographs as footage showed him limping toward a golf cart. There was immediate concern for Alcaraz, who is expected to take part in the Netflix tennis match against Rafa Nadal in two weeks as part of a major exhibition event.
Concerns about Alcaraz's injury could also push him down the rankings Jannik Sinner opportunity to earn valuable points in the coming months after a brilliant start to the season. The Spaniard has 1,000 points to defend at Indian Wells. Sinner is just 535 points behind Alcaraz and the Australian Open champion could well overtake the Spaniard at Roland Garros.
Tennis world concerned about Carlos Alcaraz
After the match, opponent Monteiro said he felt sorry for Alcaraz after the brutal incident so early in their match. “This is so strange, it was the second point of the match,” Monteiro said after the match.
“On the pitch it didn't look that serious, but then I saw it on the big screen and it was a bad turn. I can only cheer that he is recovering, he is a star, a dominant star in the new generation. ” And fans remained worried about the 20-year-old as he looked to recapture his sensational form that catapulted him to the top of the game last year.
Carlos Alcaraz rolls his ankle 2 points in his match against Monteiro in Rio.
He looks worried. The ankle is visibly swollen.
Hopefully it's nothing too serious. pic.twitter.com/ZV5lfJ0Is9
The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 21, 2024
Carlos Alcaraz, who twisted his ankle in the second point of the match against Thiago Monteiro, has to retire at 1-1 in the first round of the Rio Open.
Unreal scenes.
His 2024 season really isn't going as planned. Sad to see… pic.twitter.com/RDjoE0yzaV
Jos Morgado (@josemorgado) February 21, 2024
Carlos Alcaraz staggers out of the stadium before leaving on a golf cart.
Carlitos seems concerned about the ankle and that worries me.
He apologizes because he cannot sign autographs. The man has a heart of gold.
Come back stronger. Let's go pic.twitter.com/RXDnC1quGv
The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 21, 2024
Alcaraz's injury comes after a shock defeat to Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the semi-finals of the Argentina Open last week. The Spaniard defended his title, but the defeat to Jarry marked Alcaraz's fourth defeat on clay in his last 31 matches since the start of 2023. It was also only his third defeat in the last 49 matches against players outside the top 20 in the world stood. .
|
