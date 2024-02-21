Sports
Boston College Mens Hockey is on track to secure the No. 1 overall spot. Here you can read what you should pay attention to.
After the Boston College men's hockey team defeated the #10 UMass Minutemen this weekend in an impressive sweep of a top-10 team, it became clear that the Eagles are the obvious favorite to secure the #1 overall spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. A lot can happen in just a few weeks, but the series against UMass was the biggest remaining obstacle on the schedule for BC. Since losing to archrival Boston University in the Beanpot, BC has won four straight games and scored at least five goals in all of those games, showing that their offense won't slow down heading into the home stretch.
That loss to BU in the Beanpot is their only loss in their last 10 games. Boston College is extremely well positioned in the Pairwise rankings as a result of all their wins, leading most calculators to pick them as the heavy favorite to emerge as the nation's #1 team once the NCAA Tournament begins. With only five games remaining on the regular season schedule, Eagles fans should keep an eye on two things:
The race for #1 overall
As I mentioned, BC has the best chances to secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would mean major advantages for their first match in the tournament, home field advantage, and their position in the overall standings. But the #1 seed isn't quite locked up yet. College Hockey Newss Pairwise Probability Matrix gives the Eagles an 80% chance of earning the No. 1 overall seed, while PlayoffStatus.com gives BC a chance of 86%.
Boston Colleges' biggest rival in the race for #1? Who else but BU.
Boston University, despite their (hilarious) Beanpot loss to Northeastern, is still comfortably at #2 in the Pairwise and not very far behind BC. The Terriers still have a few solid games ahead of them UConn and Providence before the Hockey East tournament begins March 13. If BU beats the Huskies and the Friars to close out the regular season and make a run in the Hockey East tournament, they could really boost their resume and put themselves in a good position to win the No. 1 seed -take over place from BC. But it would also require BC to drop a few unexpected games.
Our old friend North Dakota also has an outside shot at the #1 seed if both BC and BU collapse and the season ends. But that seems rather unlikely considering how well both teams have been playing lately.
Could UMass steal home field advantage?
The other team BC fans will want to keep an eye on is UMass. Amherst will host a regional NCAA tournament this year, meaning UMass will automatically get to play there if they make the tournament. If BU overtakes BC as the No. 1 seed, and UMass enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed, that means BC could be sent to a region in Maryland Heights, MO or Sioux Falls, SD.
This would happen because BC is not allowed to play another Hockey East team in the first round of the tournament, and BU gets priority if they are #1, so they could not play in the 1v4 match at either local site. It's a disaster scenario for anyone who enjoys attending BC hockey games and wants to catch a local NCAA tournament game. The homey atmosphere for Boston College would be destroyed if fans had to take a plane ride to Missouri or South Dakota instead of a car or bus ride to Springfield or Providence.
This scenario has been in the back of my mind for months, but BC has been playing so well lately that it seems rather unlikely. They have a solid lead over BU in the Pairwise, while UMass has fallen to #15 after being swept by BC. The Minutemen should climb back up to at least a No. 14 seed and hope that no surprise conference tournament winner will knock them from their spot in mid-March. However, it is still possible that BC will be forced to travel, and something local fans should be aware of.
