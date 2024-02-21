World team table tennis ships: Indian men beat Kazakhstan to advance to the 16th round





Indian men huffed and puffed to a 3-2 win over Kazakhstan to qualify for the round of 16 of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan on Wednesday. India will meet third-seeded Korea in the pre-quarterfinals at 4:30 PM IST today. Harmeet Desai clinched the fifth and final rubber with a stunning 3-1 victory over Kirill Gerassimenko, the country's highest-ranked paddler at the age of 40. It wasn't an easy draw by any means, considering Kazakhstan was seeded 29th to India's 17th. The Kazakh rowers have proven beyond any doubt that world rankings are just ordinary numbers and that in a team event there are always setbacks lurking. Apart from Kirill, the rest of the players are outside the 200, which shows the fighting spirit of the Kazakhs. After Kirill gained the lead over India's No. 1 Harmeet in five games in the first rubber, Sharath looked down and lost the first two games in the second draw. But he fought back like a true champion and won the remaining three matches. This was truly his best match of the world championship, giving a glimpse of Sharath of old. Sathiyan also produced his A-game as he worked his way to a fantastic victory over Aidos Kenzhigulov. The 31-year-old Indians' defensive and counter-punching skills were well showcased in the match. With a 2-1 lead, India was in the driver's seat. Sharath took on Kirill in the fourth rubber. The 10-time Indian champion returned to old habits, making numerous errors in exchange for serves and forehand topspin shots. Kirill emerged as a deserving winner in four matches. Harmeets' play was largely impressive during the championships. His consistency from the back of the table, his receptions and mental toughness were above par. He showed why he is India's No. 1.1 paddler with a 3-1 win over Kirill in the decider. The result (round of 32): India vs Kazakhstan 3-2 (Harmeet Desai lost to Kirill Gerassimenko 11-9, 10-12, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11; Sharath Kamal vs Alan Kurmangaliyev 6-11, 7-11, 11-7 Sathiyan bt Aidos Kenzhigulov 11-6, 5-11, 11-2, 11-7; Sharath bt Kirill 4-11, 9-11, 11-6, 7-11; Kirill 11-6, 11-8, 8-11 , 11-7).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/table-tennis/world-team-table-tennis-championship-india-mens-beat-kazakhstan-3-2-advance-round-of-16/article67870144.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos