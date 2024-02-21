Princeton University

The ECAC Hockey Opening Round takes place Saturday at Baker Rink, while the No. 13 Princeton women's hockey team hosts Dartmouth at 3 p.m.

In the rankings: Princeton is ranked No. 13 in the latest USCHO and No. 13 in the latest USA Hockey/The Rink Live national rankings. ECAC Hockey has seven teams ranked in the 15-team polls, at No. 3/3 Clarkson, No. 5/5 Colgate, No. 6/6 Cornell, No. 7/7 St. Lawrence, No. 9/9 Quinnipiac , No. 13/13 Princeton and No. 14/14 Yale.

Princeton in the ECAC Hockey Tournament: Princeton has qualified for the quarterfinals in nine straight competitive seasons (did not compete in 2020-21) and last missed the quarterfinals in 2013. Princeton did so with its regular-season performance in each of those nine occasions , and with the new format the Tigers will have to do that by beating Dartmouth on Saturday, now with all twelve teams in the tournament.

Kaz Watch: Sarah Fillier entered the week leading the nation in goals per game (0.96), No. 6 in power play goals (eight) and No. 13 in points per game (1.42). Fillier's five-goal weekend at Union and RPI last weekend earned her third ECAC Forward of the Week honors. Fillier was named a Kazmaier Award top-10 finalist twice, in 2019 during her first season and in 2020 during her second season.

Sophomore highlights: Na Sarah Fillier Princeton's next three top scorers are all sophomores, and all three have outperformed their rookie totals. Issy wonders (8G/22A/30P) had 18 points on nine goals and nine helpers a year ago, and she has five assists in the past three games. Emerson O'Leary (6G/22A/28P) had 11 points last year with seven goals and four assists, and she had six assists in the last three games, including a career-high four last Friday at Union. Sarah Paulus (14G/6A/20P) had five points on two goals and three assists during an injury-shortened seven-game season in 2021-22 before missing all of last season due to injury.

Fillier is climbing the charts: here's an update on where Sarah Fillier is on Princeton's career points, goals and assists list:

Points: Fillier is fourth, with 188. She is the program's highest scoring player of the 21st century, is 12 points shy of becoming the fourth player in program history (first since 1995) to reach 200 points, and is 19 points out of a third-place tie (207).

Goals: With 88 goals, Fillier is seventh and one out of a shared sixth place (89). To become the highest-scoring Tiger of this century, Fillier would need eight more goals to pass former teammate Carly Bullock '20 (95), who is fifth.

Assists: With 100 career assists, Fillier ranks second, behind only record holder Katherine Issel '95 (122). Only one player in the history of the Princeton men's program, John Messuri '89 (118), has as many assists as Fillier.

Fillier, who was recently named The Hockey News' top PWHL prospect for the new league's 2024 draft, is among the active career leaders in Division I in several categories, including the leader in points per game (1.61) , total goals (88) and goals per game (0.75), second in points (188) and third in assists per game (0.85).

Fillier with Team Canada: Senior Sarah Fillier won an Olympic gold medal with Canada at the 2022 Olympics, putting Canada back on top of the podium for the first time since the 2014 Games after the US won in 2018. At the 2022 Games, Fillier scored eight goals to rank second among Canadians as well as among all players in the tournament, and she had 11 points to rank sixth, again among all players as well as Canadians. Fillier is a three-time IIHF Women's World Championship medalist, winning gold in 2021 in Calgary, gold in 2022 in Denmark and silver in 2023 in Brampton, Ont.

The staff: on 101-68-22, head coach Cara Morey is in her seventh year overall and sixth competitive season (2020-21 lost to the pandemic) leading the program. Her 101 career wins are the second-most in program history, behind predecessor Jeff Kampersal '92 (327). On January 13 at Harvard, Morey became Princeton's second women's hockey coach and the sixth hockey coach between the men's and women's programs to reach 100 wins. The four men's coaches to reach 100 are Richard Vaughan (158 from 1935-59), Jim Higgins (130 from 1977-91), Don Cahoon (122 from 1991-2000) and Guy Gadowsky (105 from 2004-11). Along with Dan Gould, who returns and coaches the goaltenders, Morey has brought in two new assistant coaches Jamie Lundmark who played professionally from 2001 to 2018, including parts of six seasons in the NHL with the Rangers, Coyotes, Flames, Kings and Maple Leafs, and Melissa Samoskevich who is among the highest scoring players in Quinnipiac history after graduating in 2019.

Series history: Princeton leads the all-time series with Dartmouth 54-32-7 overall and 27-11-6 at Baker Rink. Dartmouth tied Princeton 1-1 in the teams' last meeting on Jan. 12 in Hanover, ending a 12-game winning streak in the series since Dartmouth's last victory over Princeton in 2016. At Baker, Princeton has seven won in a row since a draw in 2015. and has been undefeated nine times in a row since the defeat in 2012. The Tigers and Big Green have met three times in the postseason, each in one-game rounds and not in more than two decades. Princeton won at Baker in 1992 and 1995, both in the first/quarterfinals, and Dartmouth won in the semifinals at Brown in 2003.

About Dartmouth: Dartmouth coach Liz Keady Norton is a 2008 Princeton alumna and was a second-team All-Ivy and an honorable mention All-ECAC Hockey honoree in 2005, and co-captained the 2007-08 team as a senior. At 6-20-3 overall and 3-16-3 in ECAC Hockey, Dartmouth is 0-3-1 in their last four and looking for its first win since going 2-0 on Feb. 3 shutout Harvard. wants to advance in the ECAC tournament for the first time since 2011, when it reached the ECAC finals. That year marked the last time the Big Green won a game in the ECAC Tournament, as it was swept from the quarters in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, which was the last time the Big Green made the tournament. Cally Dixon leads the Big Green with 10 goals, while Jenna Donohue has a team-high 15 assists and 22 points. In goal, Eleanor Rogers has played about two-thirds of her minutes in goal, but Hann Humphreys has played more minutes recently, including the 1-1 draw against Princeton in Hanover on January 12.

Stat rankings: Princeton's has the ninth-best faceoff winning percentage in the country (.549), while Sarah Fillier leads the nation in goals per game (0.96) and is sixth in power play goals (eight).

Against the top 10: Princeton's Nov. 18, 2023 win over then-No. 6-ranked Cornell was its 16th win over a top-10 team under Cara Morey , who is in her sixth competitive season as the team's head coach. It was Princeton's third top six win of calendar year 2023, as the Tigers defeated No. 4 Quinnipiac on Jan. 23 at Baker Rink and No. 3 Colgate to open the ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals on Feb. 24 in Hamilton.

What's next: The winner awaits the outcome of the other four opening round games, all starting Saturday at 3 p.m., featuring (9) RPI at (8) Brown, (11) Union at (6) Yale and (12) Harvard at (5) Quinnipiac. The bracket resets before next weekend's best-of-three quarterfinals, with the lowest-seeded remaining team going to (1) Colgate, followed by (2) Clarkson, (3) St. Lawrence and (4) Cornell.