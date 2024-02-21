Sports
Andy Murray wins first match of 2024 tennis season with victory over Alexandre Muller at Qatar Open | Tennis news
Andy Murray won his first match of 2024 with an encouraging 6-1 7-6 (7-5) victory against Alexandre Muller at the Qatar Open.
Murray had lost his previous six matches, but overcame an injury problem halfway through the first set and played by far his best tennis of the season so far.
On Wednesday he will face Jakub Mensik from the Czech Republic live in the second round Sky Sports Tennis.
The 36-year-old will hope Tuesday's victory in Doha marks a turning point after he insisted he “won't quit” and can play “better tennis” this week amid talk of whether he will retire.
His performance against Muller will be encouraging as he found a good rhythm with his forehand and made fewer unforced errors compared to his other matches this year.
“The last few months have been very tough for me on the pitch. I haven't won many games and I have lost a lot of games as well,” Murray said.
“It got tight there at the end too, so I was happy to get through. So many people came to watch a first round, which is great.
“I'm just proud that I got through the match and got another win and happy for my team who worked extremely hard with me to get through these difficult moments and hopefully this is the start of a better series. “
How Murray saw off Muller in Doha
Murray immediately looked good and moved well in the early stages of the match as he broke Muller in the Frenchman's first service game despite trailing 40-0 in the second game.
He held serve to make it 3-0, but called the trainer due to a problem with his knee. He told the physio that he had a scan of his thigh on Monday and was feeling some pain.
The scan showed that a cyst in his hip had burst and spread to his thigh, with Murray adding that he “had something similar in December” and was concerned whether his knee problem was related.
Nevertheless, Murray was soon back on the court and almost broke his opponent for a second time, but wasted two break points.
However, just two games later, Murray's brilliance at the net and a sublime forehand winner earned him a second break and he held serve to win the set in 46 minutes.
Muller raised his game in the second, but failed to capitalize on break point opportunities in the fourth game. Both players held serve, but at 3-3 Murray found the breakthrough with another stunning winner in a long rally to break Muller.
However, the Frenchman immediately fought back with a break of his own to make it 4-4. The next four games went to serve, so a tiebreak was needed to decide the set.
Muller broke first with an excellent drop shot to take a 4-2 lead in the tiebreak, but Murray showed some of his own to break back and it was soon 5-5. Murray won the next two points and closed with a brilliant backhand return to win in straight sets.
How to watch the game on Sky Sports Tennis
Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, bringing tennis content to fans all day long.
Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, with more than 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments each year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.
Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Monthly membershipthrough Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports ArenaAnd Sky Sportsmix channels.
For further access, fans can also follow their favorite players and get deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports Newsthe Air sports app, on SkySports.com and via Air sports social channels.
Receive Sky Sports on WhatsApp!
You can now receive notifications and alerts for the latest sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!
Watch the WTA and ATP tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month membership
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/13076107/andy-murray-wins-first-match-of-2024-tennis-season-with-victory-over-alexandre-muller-at-qatar-open
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar calls Imran Khan a 'model of populism'
- Police – NBC 6 South Florida
- Andy Murray wins first match of 2024 tennis season with victory over Alexandre Muller at Qatar Open | Tennis news
- Apple releases Apple Sports app
- Provision of a registration scheme for short-term permits
- PM Modi during his Gujarat visit to spend projects worth over 48,000 crores
- When will President Jokowi retire? How much is the pension? Look at this!
- Thunderbolts Actor Celebrates Joining MCU After Recast
- From the Field to the Track – University of South Carolina Athletics
- Stock Market Today: Further Weakness in Tech Companies Drags Wall Street Down
- Google Gemma: Because Google doesn't want to let go of Gemini just yet
- Some Nova Scotians can now apply to cover the cost of switching to heat pumps