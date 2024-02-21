Andy Murray wins first match of 2024 tennis season with victory over Alexandre Muller at Qatar Open | Tennis news

Andy Murray won his first match of 2024 with an encouraging 6-1 7-6 (7-5) victory against Alexandre Muller at the Qatar Open.

Murray had lost his previous six matches, but overcame an injury problem halfway through the first set and played by far his best tennis of the season so far.

On Wednesday he will face Jakub Mensik from the Czech Republic live in the second round Sky Sports Tennis.

The 36-year-old will hope Tuesday's victory in Doha marks a turning point after he insisted he “won't quit” and can play “better tennis” this week amid talk of whether he will retire.

His performance against Muller will be encouraging as he found a good rhythm with his forehand and made fewer unforced errors compared to his other matches this year.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Andy Murray says he hopes victory over Alexandre Muller is the start of better form in his tennis.



“The last few months have been very tough for me on the pitch. I haven't won many games and I have lost a lot of games as well,” Murray said.

“It got tight there at the end too, so I was happy to get through. So many people came to watch a first round, which is great.

“I'm just proud that I got through the match and got another win and happy for my team who worked extremely hard with me to get through these difficult moments and hopefully this is the start of a better series. “

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Andy Murray wins his first match since October 23, 2023, producing a thrilling backhand winner to beat Alexandre Muller in the Qatar Open!



How Murray saw off Muller in Doha

Murray immediately looked good and moved well in the early stages of the match as he broke Muller in the Frenchman's first service game despite trailing 40-0 in the second game.

He held serve to make it 3-0, but called the trainer due to a problem with his knee. He told the physio that he had a scan of his thigh on Monday and was feeling some pain.

The scan showed that a cyst in his hip had burst and spread to his thigh, with Murray adding that he “had something similar in December” and was concerned whether his knee problem was related.

Nevertheless, Murray was soon back on the court and almost broke his opponent for a second time, but wasted two break points.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Murray calls in his trainer after feeling a twinge in his knee during the first round match



However, just two games later, Murray's brilliance at the net and a sublime forehand winner earned him a second break and he held serve to win the set in 46 minutes.

Muller raised his game in the second, but failed to capitalize on break point opportunities in the fourth game. Both players held serve, but at 3-3 Murray found the breakthrough with another stunning winner in a long rally to break Muller.

However, the Frenchman immediately fought back with a break of his own to make it 4-4. The next four games went to serve, so a tiebreak was needed to decide the set.

Muller broke first with an excellent drop shot to take a 4-2 lead in the tiebreak, but Murray showed some of his own to break back and it was soon 5-5. Murray won the next two points and closed with a brilliant backhand return to win in straight sets.

How to watch the game on Sky Sports Tennis

Image:

The stars of tennis appear every day on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel





Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, bringing tennis content to fans all day long.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, with more than 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments each year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Monthly membershipthrough Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports ArenaAnd Sky Sportsmix channels.

For further access, fans can also follow their favorite players and get deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports Newsthe Air sports app, on SkySports.com and via Air sports social channels.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Discover all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours



Receive Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now receive notifications and alerts for the latest sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Read more here

Watch the WTA and ATP tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month membership