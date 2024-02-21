Sports
Kansas State University
Trailing by four runs in the final frame of the evening, a sacrifice flies to the left from freshman Nick English pulled within three runs of the No. 24 Wildcats (2-2). ASU's closer Matt Tiding, who inherited the bases-loaded jam, collected the save after striking out the final batter.
“We didn't play well enough tonight to win,” said the national coach Pete Hughes said. “We had our chances, but we left eleven men on base, despite walking twelve and stealing six bases. We only managed to score six runs, but the big hit eluded us tonight.”
ASU (3-1) used eight pitchers in the win, while left-hander Matt Cornelius (1-0) earned the win in relief. The junior fanned two of five batters without allowing a hit or walk in his 1 1/3 innings of work.
“That would be the storyline. The fact that we got the first runner on seventh base out of the eight innings, four walks, two hit by pitches and a home run, you're not going to beat anyone with that alone. We did that.” There is still a long way to go, but we will continue to work on it,” said Hughes.
Offensively, the Wildcats walked twelve and recorded one hit in eight opportunities, with runners in scoring position with Brady Day RBI singled in the seventh to tie the score at 5-5.
Left-handed Owen Boerema He hit a season-high nine in his second start of the season, as the graduate student scattered four hits over 4 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs. Illuminator Blake Dean (0-1) was credited with the loss, allowing three earned runs on five hits during his two-inning outing.
THE REPORT
After a scoreless first inning, the Cats took a 3-0 lead with a pair of shots from Daniel Rivera And Kalen Culpepper.
Right fielder Beautiful Lodice singled to third base to bring Rivera, a transfer from Southern New Hampshire, to the plate with two outs, where the senior launched his first home run as a Wildcat deep and over the left field wall.
Culpepper extended the lead to three, no doubt to left in the third, bringing his career total to 17. The junior from Memphis, Tenn., has homered in the Cats' last two outings and has sent out three in his career. last six games dating back to last season.
ASU countered in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game before a solo blast in the next frame from center fielder Isaiah Jackson gave the Sundevils a 4-3 lead.
In the fifth, the Wildcats drew four walks, including one intentional effort by Culpepper to make the score 4-all.
The Sundevils took control for the second time of the nightcap with an RBI single to right, but a lineout to first kept the game within one, leaving runners in scoring position.
K-State continued to control the strike zone at the plate by drawing two straight walks until a double play forced the Wildcats into another two-out situation. Day drove in his second RBI of the day with a shot up the middle, tying the score at 5-5.
With one out, a two-run single through the right side provided a pair of runs for ASU to take the go-ahead lead.
IN THE BOX
- K-State scored six runs on seven hits without errors and 11 stranded on base
- ASU scored nine runs on 10 hits, nine of which were on base, and made one error
- Rivera hit his first home run as a Wildcat in the second
- Culpepper hit his 17e career home run; second this season
- Boerema threw a season-high eight batters in his 4 2/3 inning start
- Day and Culpepper each had a two-hit day
- ASU issued a season-high 12 walks
- K-State went 3-for-12 (.250) with runners on base, 1-for-8 (.125) in scoring position
- Five of the six runs scored were RBI with two outs
- The pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts on the season
- ASU hit .250 (8-for-26) with runners and .313 (5-for-16) with men in scoring position
- K-State stole six bases on the season, led by Bishop with three
- Culpepper was walked intentionally in the top of the fifth
COMMENTS
- Arizona State leads the all-time series at 5-2, with a two-game win streak
- Culpepper extended his on-bast streak to 11 and hit streak to seven, both dating back to last season.
- Cats posted their second consecutive multi-home run game; second of the season
- Six starters reached base in all four games.
NEXT ONE
K-State opens its 2024 home schedule Friday at 3:00 PM CT with a three-game series against Holy Cross. The three-game series will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with radio coverage on News Radio KMAN (93.3 FM, 1350 AM). Live streaming audio is available for all games onKStateSports.com/watchand on the K-State Sports app.
This is how you follow the 'Cats': Stay up to date with K-State baseball online at www.kstatesports.com and on the team's social media channels at FacebookX formally known as Tweet And Instagram.
|
