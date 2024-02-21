Sports
Afghan refugee students find 'connection and belonging' on the cricket field
On the northwest side of San Antonio, far from where they first learned to play cricket, a team of Afghan refugee boys use the sport to connect with their roots and build community.
Despite Saturday's 40-degree weather, a crowd gathered at OP Schnabel Park to cheer on Clark and Marshall High Schools as their cricket clubs faced off in their first head-to-head match of the school year.
The two teams occupied the open-air oval field and a student from Clark High School bowled the ball. One of the players from Marshall High School's two-man batting team swung, hit the ball and ran across the field to the wicket at the other end, touching it with his bat. A group of supporters cheered.
A social sport
We played a lot in Afghanistan, at home. I didn't expect cricket to be here too, said Gulzar Khan Shahzad Gul, a member of the Clark Cricket Club who sat out Saturday's match due to a hand injury. I was excited to play here at Clark.
On the other side of the field, a group of teenagers laughed together and others watched the game, occasionally shouting in support. Some students present said they also participate in cricket clubs but do not play games, while others were there to support their friends and siblings.
Americans don't play too much cricket. It is not a social sport here,” said Shahzad Gul. “But we want it to become a social sport, so that everyone can play it.
About 28 students make up the Clark Cricket Club, and another 14 make up the Marshall Cricket Club. They are not official high school sports teams in the Northside Independent School District and are run by school personnel with their own time and resources.
In the 2022-2023 school year, Clark's team played two games and won one. Students from the cricket club said they want to play with more students from other schools, but not all schools have cricket clubs or have enough people to play a match.
A small program now exists at the Southwest Independent School District's CAST STEM High School and a program is underway at Brandeis High School, said David Empson, vice principal and cricket club coach at Clark High School.
Common ground
Empson started the cricket club at Clark High in 2018 after seeing a student carrying a cricket bat and ball. He saw it as an opportunity to connect with the growing population of refugee students at his school, located in northwest San Antonio.
The area is home to a growing number of immigrants from Middle Eastern countries, South Asia and North Africa, where cricket is popular.
The unique backgrounds and challenges these children have as refugees are quite something. From the language barrier, which moves around the world, and the social and academic challenges they face, Empson said. Finding common ground that connects them to school through sports is one small step in helping them overcome adversity.
Clark Cricket Club athletes practice every day because they are passionate about the sport, Empson said. Even more Afghan refugee students are practicing late into the night off campus and in empty parking lots next to their apartments, students said Saturday.
Cricket has been a vehicle for connection and belonging, as well as personal growth for the children, Empson said. This program has given them a sense of community and purpose within the school.
Social assistance
According to Sandeep Bollu, president of San Antonio Cricket, there are four cricket fields Saint Anthony. The four-year-old nonprofit helped Clark High School find field space for Saturday's game and is doing the same for other schools in the city.
Cricket of San Antonio has three divisions including 12 leather ball cricket teams, 26 hard tennis ball teams and the cricket youth academy with 60 registered students. Each team has more than 25 players, Bollu said.
It's not just Asians who play, but we want more local neighbors to play this game too, Bollu said.
Among the crowd at Saturday's game, Rob and Beverly Spitznagel, family friends of some Clark students, braved the cold weather to watch the game.
“It brings people together,” says cricket's Beverly Spitznagel. “San Antonio is a multicultural city. You see that in food, shopping, in many areas. And sports is another one of those areas where you see cultural influences. It's fantastic.”
For those unfamiliar with the game, an information pack explained how the game worked, making it easier to master the game.
Andrea Alaniz, a secretary at Marshall High, said she promised an office assistant student that she would be there to watch the game.
“It's not something that's played a lot in the US, so it's good. We have to learn new things. I like it,” she said. “It's kind of [like] baseball around. Outs are different, pitching is different.”
Marshall took home the win, but Empson was in good spirits despite the loss. He said Clark's team played well, had fun and the community showed support.
They are our next generation, Bollu said of the youth playing cricket in San Antonio. It's a way to connect the communities, to bring more of this sport to all communities, that's our goal.
Perwiz Noor, a Clark student at Saturday's game, was excited about seeing more people in San Antonio and beyond playing cricket. If this becomes popular in San Antonio, I want every American to learn about it and play it,” she said.
Clark students interested in cricket club please contact Empson at [email protected].
