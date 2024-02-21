Sports
China beats Thailand to reach the last eight for women at Worlds-Xinhua table tennis team
Chen Meng of China takes on Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 matches between China and Thailand during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
BUSAN, South Korea, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) — China recorded a straight-sets victory over Thailand and advanced to the women's team quarterfinals at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals here on Wednesday.
Chen Meng held on tight in her opening match against Suthasini Sawettabut to emerge victorious 11-3, 11-5, 11-0, putting China in a leading position.
“With the knockout stage starting today, I felt like I was more focused on the match,” Chen said. “When you face different opponents you might have a different shape, and I just went for the win.”
Regarding her victory in the third game without dropping a single point, Chen commented: “I just focused on applying my techniques and tactics at every point. In the knockout stage, I can't let go at any point .”
When she next took the court, Sun Yingsha faced a test in her first match against Jinnipa Sawetta, but lost the first set 11-8 after losing the last three points. However, the top-ranked rower then improved her form and took the next two games 11-6, 11-5.
“Jinnipa showed some unique qualities, especially with her backhand, and I wasn't quite prepared for that at first,” Sun explains.
“Every match in the knockout stages is a battle between everything and nothing. Whether we play or not, we prepare fully for every match,” she added.
Wang Yidi gained the upper hand in her spectacular rallies with Orawan Paranang, and the world number 2 triumphed 11-9, 11-7, 11-5 to put the match to bed.
“As we have met before, we know each other to a certain extent, and her shooting sense is quite good. It is normal that we had some rallies during the match,” Wang noted.
Jeon Ji-hee put in a heroic performance as South Korea withstood the opening defeat of their top-ranked player Shin Yu-bin to beat Brazil 3-1.
Bruna Takahashi gave Brazil a morale-boosting advantage by stunning home favorite Shin, ranked eighth in the world, in full matches.
Jeon leveled the hosts with her victory over Giulia Takahashi, Bruna's younger sister, 11-9, 11-7, 11-2.
Lee Zi-on put South Korea ahead with a straight win over Bruna Alexandre, and Jeon followed to take her second win of the day in consecutive matches against Bruna Takahashi in a clash between the two sides' No. 1 rowers.
Japan, who have reached the finals of the event in the past four editions, came through their first knockout match in dominant fashion, beating Canada 3-0.
Also on Wednesday, France, Romania, Germany, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong (China) reached the women's quarter-finals scheduled for Thursday.
Sun Yingsha of China takes on Jinnipa Sawettabut of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 matches between China and Thailand during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Wang Yidi of China takes on Orawan Paranang of Thailand during the round of 16 women's team match between China and Thailand during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao )
Jinnipa Sawettabut of Thailand takes on Sun Yingsha of China during the round of 16 women's team match between China and Thailand during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao )
Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand takes on Chen Meng of China during the women's team round of 16 match between China and Thailand during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao )
Orawan Paranang of Thailand takes on Wang Yidi of China during the round of 16 women's team match between China and Thailand during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao )
Wang Yidi of China takes on Orawan Paranang of Thailand during the round of 16 women's team match between China and Thailand during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao )
Chen Meng of China takes on Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 matches between China and Thailand during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Sun Yingsha of China takes on Jinnipa Sawettabut of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 matches between China and Thailand during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Members of Team China and Team Thailand take a selfie after their women's team's round of 16 match during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and coach Ma Lin (left to right) of China react during the women's team round of 16 match between China and Thailand during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024 .(Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
