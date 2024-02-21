More T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 tickets will be available on Thursday

Those who did not secure a ticket in the public voting for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, to be held in the United States and West Indies from June 1 to 29, will have another chance to score tickets during general ticket sales.

Tickets for all matches can be purchased from February 22 on a first-come, first-served basis. That is also 100 days until the start of the World Cup.

USA is co-hosting the 2024 Cricket World Cup:See ICC Men's T20 match schedule, groups, host cities

How can I get ICC T20 World Cup match tickets?

General tickets for the 2024 T20 World Cup are on sale on a first-come, first-served basis. tournament website from 9am EST / 10am Antigua Standard Time on February 22.

Tickets are going fast as general tickets go on sale, so if you want to be part of the action in person, we encourage all fans to secure their tickets as soon as they go on sale and be part of this historic ICC Men T20 World Cup Celebration', tournament director Fawwaz Baksh said in a statement. “It promises to be out of this world.”

The public draw for the tournament closed on February 7 and all applicants, both successful and unsuccessful, were informed of the results at the end of last week. Nearly 6 million registrations were received from around the world for the matches, Cricket West Indies said.

A limited number of travel and hospitality packages, including hotel stays and match tickets, are also available via The official travel agents of ICC.

What ticket categories are available?

Tickets are available in the following categories depending on the stadiums and locations:

Premium

Standard plus

Standard

Fields and hills/standing only (SRO)

ICC said all of the event's stadiums are “divided into different enclosures which have different views of the playing field and may have different degrees of shade”.

Cricket at the Olympics?The 2028 Games will focus on sport for the first time in a century

How much do T20 Cricket World Cup tickets cost?

Game tickets start at $6 and can go up to $400, according to the voting website, depending on the game locations and teams. The most expensive ticket in the public vote was for premium seating during the June 9 match between Pakistan and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York City.

Prices on the website do not include taxes, which, if applicable, will be applied to ticket prices during the checkout process, the ICC said.

However, “no additional fees will be charged beyond the specified taxes.”

Various ticket options will be available at affordable prices. Fans can purchase tickets for single or multiple matches, travel and hospitality packages and limited venue-specific packages for matches in Caribbean locations (subject to availability).

What you need to know about the 2024 T20 World Cup

According to the ICC, fifty-five matches will be played in nine cities, three in the US and six in the Caribbean, with the opening match between Canada and the US being held on June 1 at Grand Prairie Stadium in the Dallas metro area. and the grand final on June 29 in Barbados. The semi-finals will take place in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

According to the schedule released by the ICC, New York City will host the much-awaited clash between Pakistan and India on June 9.

England enter the year as defending champions, having defeated Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. The series marks the first participation of Canada, USA and Uganda in a T20 Men's World Cup.

ICC World Cup Venues

Tickets are available for matches at the following stadiums in the United States:

Central Broward Park Lauderhill, Florida, USA

Eisenhower Park Nassau County, Long Island, New York, USA

Grand Prairie Stadium Grand Prairie, Texas, USA

Tickets are available for matches at the following stadiums in the West Indies:

Kensington Oval Bridgetown, Barbados

Daren Sammy Gros Islet cricket ground, Saint Lucia

Arnos Vale Stadium Kingstown, Saint Vincent

Brian Lara cricket academy

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.