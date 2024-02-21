Sports
More T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 tickets will be available on Thursday
Those who did not secure a ticket in the public voting for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, to be held in the United States and West Indies from June 1 to 29, will have another chance to score tickets during general ticket sales.
Tickets for all matches can be purchased from February 22 on a first-come, first-served basis. That is also 100 days until the start of the World Cup.
USA is co-hosting the 2024 Cricket World Cup:See ICC Men's T20 match schedule, groups, host cities
How can I get ICC T20 World Cup match tickets?
General tickets for the 2024 T20 World Cup are on sale on a first-come, first-served basis. tournament website from 9am EST / 10am Antigua Standard Time on February 22.
Tickets are going fast as general tickets go on sale, so if you want to be part of the action in person, we encourage all fans to secure their tickets as soon as they go on sale and be part of this historic ICC Men T20 World Cup Celebration', tournament director Fawwaz Baksh said in a statement. “It promises to be out of this world.”
The public draw for the tournament closed on February 7 and all applicants, both successful and unsuccessful, were informed of the results at the end of last week. Nearly 6 million registrations were received from around the world for the matches, Cricket West Indies said.
A limited number of travel and hospitality packages, including hotel stays and match tickets, are also available via The official travel agents of ICC.
What ticket categories are available?
Tickets are available in the following categories depending on the stadiums and locations:
- Premium
- Standard plus
- Standard
- Fields and hills/standing only (SRO)
ICC said all of the event's stadiums are “divided into different enclosures which have different views of the playing field and may have different degrees of shade”.
Cricket at the Olympics?The 2028 Games will focus on sport for the first time in a century
How much do T20 Cricket World Cup tickets cost?
Game tickets start at $6 and can go up to $400, according to the voting website, depending on the game locations and teams. The most expensive ticket in the public vote was for premium seating during the June 9 match between Pakistan and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York City.
Prices on the website do not include taxes, which, if applicable, will be applied to ticket prices during the checkout process, the ICC said.
However, “no additional fees will be charged beyond the specified taxes.”
Various ticket options will be available at affordable prices. Fans can purchase tickets for single or multiple matches, travel and hospitality packages and limited venue-specific packages for matches in Caribbean locations (subject to availability).
What you need to know about the 2024 T20 World Cup
According to the ICC, fifty-five matches will be played in nine cities, three in the US and six in the Caribbean, with the opening match between Canada and the US being held on June 1 at Grand Prairie Stadium in the Dallas metro area. and the grand final on June 29 in Barbados. The semi-finals will take place in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.
According to the schedule released by the ICC, New York City will host the much-awaited clash between Pakistan and India on June 9.
England enter the year as defending champions, having defeated Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. The series marks the first participation of Canada, USA and Uganda in a T20 Men's World Cup.
ICC World Cup Venues
Tickets are available for matches at the following stadiums in the United States:
- Central Broward Park Lauderhill, Florida, USA
- Eisenhower Park Nassau County, Long Island, New York, USA
- Grand Prairie Stadium Grand Prairie, Texas, USA
Tickets are available for matches at the following stadiums in the West Indies:
- Kensington Oval Bridgetown, Barbados
- Daren Sammy Gros Islet cricket ground, Saint Lucia
- Arnos Vale Stadium Kingstown, Saint Vincent
- Brian Lara cricket academy
Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/2024/02/21/cricket-world-cup-2024-tickets/72662276007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ricky Kej: Grammy winner Ricky Kej and Bollywood sensation Rasika steal the show at GBC 4.0 | Lucknow News
- More T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 tickets will be available on Thursday
- Author of Bearbottom Men's Clothing Line Review: Comfortable and Stylish Essentials
- USF tackles environmental challenges through new initiative with Tampa Bay Wave and St. Petersburg Innovation District I USF News
- More than $400 million needed for Afghanistan to recover from October earthquake: UN | world News
- Donald Trump corrected by Laura Ingraham during town hall
- US vetoes UN Security Council resolution calling on Israel to implement ceasefire
- Hilary Swank suffered many 'sleepless nights' after welcoming twins | Entertainment
- Virginia Field Hockey | Virginia earns NFHCA Academic Honors
- Google launches Gemma, a new family of open AI models for developers
- Modi in Gujarat PM to inaugurate several development projects worth over Rs 48,000 crore February 22 latest updates India TV
- Indonesia issues regulation requiring digital platforms to pay media for content