College Football Playoff Bracket: Early predictions under the 5+7 model as the 12-team format begins in the 2024 season

The The College Football Playoff Board of Managers unanimously approved a change to the 5+7 model while the expanded 12-team field will debut in the 2024 season, awarding automatic bids to the five highest-ranked conference champions while seven at-large bids fill the field. It was a change necessitated by the implosion of the Pac-12 as a championship-producing conference, as ten of those members now reside in the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC.

Finalizing the format provides an opportunity to participate in a practice that is all too familiar this time of year because of the NCAA tournament. While CBS Sports' Jerry Palm and other March Madness Bracketologists are crunching the numbers for a 68-team field on the basketball court, we thought it would be fun to fill out a way-too-early projected bracket for College Football with 12 teams. Playoff field coming in December.

Going through this process requires some clarifications in the wake of the implementation of the 5+7 model.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will get the top four seeds (in order) in the bracket and receive a bye in the first round. These teams may be ranked behind other teams overall in the selection committee's final rankings; but if a team is, for example, the third-highest ranked conference champion, it immediately jumps to No. 3.

After that, the fifth-highest ranked conference champion is guaranteed nothing other than a spot in the field. If the fifth-highest ranked conference champion is behind the seven overall selections, it will be the No. 12 seed.

Higher seeds in the first round will host playoff games either in their home stadium or another venue of their designation. After the first round, the six games that make up the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be hosted by the traditional six New Year's bowl games (Rose, Sugar, Orange, Fiesta, Peach and Cotton).

Because Notre Dame is not a member of the conference, it is not eligible for a top-four spot regardless of ranking. The highest seed Notre Dame can have in the current format is the No. 5 seed. The Fighting Irish not only agreed, but — through athletic director Jack Swarbrick — played an intimate role in crafting the 12-team playoff format, which dates back to the original proposal in the summer of 2021.

Now let's dive into December madness by predicting what the 12-team field could look like at the end of the 2024 college football season.

Forecasting the 2024 CFP bracket

(12) Freedom in (5) Oregon

The winner advances to (4) Utah

(11) Ole Miss at (6) Texas

The winner advances to (3) Clemson

(10) Notre Dame at (7) Michigan

The winner will advance to (2) Ohio State

(9) Penn State at (8) Alabama

The winner will advance to (1) Georgia

Breakdown of the predicted 12-team CFP field

1. Georgia (SEC Champion): For spring training of the top teams in college football, Georgia is ranked No. 1, and then there's a gap before you get to the more interesting discussions about the Nos. 2-4 teams. Quarterback Carson Beck returns after leading the Bulldogs offense to great and often overlooked results in 2023, and after missing the playoff partly due to some bad luck with injury, there won't be any motivation issues heading into the season 2024.

2. Ohio State (Big Ten Champion): The Buckeyes are one of the most loaded teams in sports heading into 2024. They have brought some of the most coveted players out of the transfer portal and have Chip Kelly leave his post as UCLA coach to take on the role of offensive coordinator to take. This commitment to roster retention, additions to the transfer portal and hiring of top-tier personnel represents a response to Michigan winning three straight Big Ten titles and now a national championship. Ryan Day and Ohio State are all about reclaiming the throne in 2024, starting with assembling the best roster in the conference.

3. Clemson (ACC Champion): One of the big questions fans will have to answer in the 12-team format is how conference champions can jump up from lower spots in the overall standings to claim a spot in the top four. I have the Tigers close to the top 12 in my way-too-early rankings, but among projected conference champions they are the third-highest team and therefore can turn what could be a No. 12 ranking into the No. 3 seed in the braces. Clemson has discovered some game changers in the 2023 recruiting cycle, making the Tigers' defense look like the best in the ACC. With the second year of the Cade Klubnik-Garrett Riley relationship on the horizon, I expect to see some steps forward on offense as well.

4. Utah (Big 12 Champion): Injuries soared for Utah in 2023, preventing the Utes from returning to the familiar land of the Pac-12 title fight. Now they join the new Big 12 with a defense that checks every box and the potential of star quarterback Cam Rising finally returning to the field after missing all of last season brings more optimism. The margins will be slim in an ultra-competitive conference where Kansas State, Arizona and Oklahoma State will be in the mix, but I have Kyle Whittingham and the Utes making a splash upon their arrival in the Big 12.

5. Oregon (in general): Dan Lanning has combined strong high school recruiting with key additions to the transfer portal to build a pair of rosters that allowed him to hit the ground running (21-5 in his first two years) while laying the foundation for a sustainable winner. Going from Bo Nix to Dillon Gabriel makes a lot of sense in football; the former UCF and Oklahoma quarterback should get a chance to be extremely productive in the Ducks offense. Add in a defense that returns key pieces from last year's group, and expectations remain in contention for championships, even through a change in conference.

6. Texas (in general): The Longhorns lost a lot of production on offense, but return two-thirds of their quarterback cap space with both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning back in the fold for 2024. Steve Sarkisian also adequately addressed these skill losses through the transfer portal. Combined with the way Texas has recruited since his arrival three years ago, the Longhorns enter next season with expectations of repeating much of the success they experienced during last season's playoffs.

7. Michigan (overall): Sherrone Moore's mark on Michigan football starts with his SMASH theme, something he brought from the offensive line and has now expanded to the entire program. The Wolverines should still be able to win with physicality at the line of scrimmage again, and running back Donovan Edwards will get his time in the spotlight leading the team. With Michigan's success in the player development department in recent years, the Wolverines appear to be a top-tier proposition in the Big Ten this year.

8. Alabama (in general): While the losses of high-ceiling projected starters like Caleb Downs, Kadyn Proctor and Isaiah Bond are notable and significant, a majority of Alabama's defections through the transfer portal occurred before the retirement of Nick Saban and the hiring of Kalen DeBoer. The Crimson Tide has worked – and will continue to work – on the portal to build a roster that will continue to be one of the most talented in the sport. DeBoer has been a winner on multiple levels, so now that he has the most talented team he has ever coached, I expect this to be a top-three team in the SEC.

9. Penn State (overall): There's a lot to like about Penn State's chances of being back in the mix for a 10-win season, starting with quarterback Drew Allar and the one-two running back punch of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. James Franklin has two new coordinators taking over this spring, with former Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki on offense and former Indiana coach Tom Allen on defense, but both hires have created a lot of excitement about the Nittany Lions keeping pace hold as a top team in the expanded league. Big Ten.

10. Notre Dame (in general): Can the addition of both quarterback Riley Leonard and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who comes over from LSU after Jayden Daniels' Heisman-winning season, push a top-tier Fighting Irish team over the top in 2024? With 19 wins in his first two full seasons as coach, Marcus Freeman has set a top-15 level expectation that shows Notre Dame will be in the playoffs. Leonard and the offense emerging as game-changers raise the ceiling and open the door to a top-10 finish and appearance in the inaugural edition of the 12-team playoff.

11. Ole Miss (at large): Ole Miss' offseason approach to the transfer portal, identifying multiple immediate, high-level impact additions to the roster, suggests they know the window is open in Oxford, Mississippi. The Rebels' SEC schedule draw is relatively favorable, and there's enough return from last year's 11-win team to envision another year of double-digit wins and a prominent seeding in the postseason. Only this time, in an expanded playoff, those final rankings will lead to playoff appearances instead of the New Year's Six bowl games.

12. Liberty (Conference USA Champion): One of the biggest transfer portal pickups in Conference USA this offseason is Liberty re-signing Kaidon Salter after the Flames' star quarterback put his name in the transfer portal in early January. Salter was named Conference USA MVP by the league's coaches and his return gives Liberty a great chance to finish as the fifth-highest ranked conference champions in the selection committee's final rankings.