Indian table tennis teams make history and qualify for the Paris Olympics | Sports-others News





Despite losing their pre-quarterfinal matches at the ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan on Wednesday, both the Indian men's and women's teams will qualify for the Olympics for the first time ever by clinching the last spot in the world rankings.

This is the first time that India has qualified for the team event of an Olympic Games since the event was part of the 2008 Beijing Games.

While the official list of team rankings will be released on March 4, both teams have been calculated to have made the cut for Paris. “The men's and women's teams played very well and we are proud of them. We are waiting for the official announcement that we have qualified for the Paris Olympics, which will be held on March 5,” said Kamlesh Mehta, general secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India. The men's team, led by ten-time national champion Sharath Kamal, was eliminated 3-0 by a much better team in host country Korea. The women fought bravely but lost 1-3 to higher-ranked Chinese Taipei, which included world number 10 Cheng I-Ching and world number 41 Szu-Yu Chen. “The whole team is very enthusiastic. We had been looking forward to this day for a long time. We are extremely pleased to have achieved the target for the Olympic Games, although we will have to wait until the quotas are officially confirmed. It is truly a fantastic team effort from everyone: the coaches, the support staff, the federation and SAI. I think it is really historic that something like this happens, to qualify as a team in both men and women,” said top Indian player Gnanasekaran Sathiyan. With only 16 teams qualifying for the event, it is a tight competition as two wins at the Olympics guarantee a medal. It is also a highly sought after event as there are two guaranteed singles entries into the Olympic Games. While for women, Manika Batra and Sreeja would have qualified as per the rankings, the men would benefit immensely. While the Table Tennis Federation of India may make the final decision, it will be an interesting battle between world number 67 Harmeet Desai, veteran Sharath, Sathiyan and Manav Thakkar for the two spots. Sathiyan should also qualify for the mixed doubles event along with Manika Batra. Sharath, 41, who has represented India in four Olympics, recently told The Indian Express that his dream would be to play in a team event at the Olympics. I have seen this team grow. Competing in a team event at the Olympics would be a dream come true. The camaraderie we share and the way we have helped each other for so many years is just amazing. It would be incredible to play an event with real medal possibilities, he had said. In the opening round of the tournament, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula stunned the table tennis world by defeating Chinese No. 1 Sun Yingsha and world No. 2 Wang Yidi respectively. An Indian had never beaten a top Chinese before and those double wins have suddenly shown India's ability to pull off an upset against the best, although their consistency needs to make leaps and bounds. Indian TT on the rise Indian table tennis has been on the rise since Sharath won a medal at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games in 2006. Its growth has only increased over the past decade, especially after Manika came into the spotlight after winning four medals at the Gold Coast CWG of 2018. She followed it up with a bronze in mixed doubles at the Asian Games, a first for India, along with Sharath. Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee then did the unthinkable in Hangzhou Asiad, winning bronze in the women's doubles, beating a top Chinese pair in their backyard. Sathiyan, who had earlier said he had shifted his singles ranking to focus on mixed doubles, will have to focus on improving his singles ranking again. Honestly, it will be very difficult to win a medal in singles. I once competed, maybe I could go two rounds further, but you're still two to three rounds away from a medal opportunity. So I should concentrate on something where I have a chance of winning, he had said. The entire Indian contingent in Busan would celebrate making it to the Olympics, but they also know that team spirit would have to take a backseat until the end of the qualifying period.

