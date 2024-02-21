USC's Lindsay Gottlieb selected to Naismith Women's Basketball Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List





Women's Basketball | February 21, 2024 USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb has earned high praise as one of 15 coaches named today to the 2024 Werner Ladder Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List presented by AXIA Time. Under Gottlieb's leadership, the Women of Troy have won six straight games and are currently ranked seventh in the country with an overall record of 20–4, which is USC's best record in 24 games since 1993–94 .

USC is currently tied for second in the Pac-12 and is one of six ranked teams in the conference and second only to No. 3 Stanford, which USC defeated on the road last month. That was one of three wins USC has recorded this season over AP top-10 opponents, after opening the season with a loss to then-No. 7 Ohio State and also then-No. 2 UCLA suffered its first loss of the season in January. USC also has six wins over teams currently ranked in the NET top-25, including five versus NET top-20 opponents so far. With Gottlieb at the helm, USC just captured the Oregon schools' first road sweep since 2012-13 as the Trojans continue to make their stride in the Pac-12 standings with four games remaining in the regular season. That helped earn the Trojans honors as ESPN's Team of the Week for the first time. Gottlieb himself was named ESPN Coach of the Week in January after USC knocked off rival UCLA. Thanks in large part to the efforts of a pioneering freshman JuJu Watkins and a bunch of veteran players who have gelled quickly and powerfully as Trojans, Gottlieb's group has collected accolades and maneuvered toward a repeat trip to the NCAA Tournament with expectations of a deep postseason run. Gottlieb is not on Naismith's radar for top honors this season, as Watkins has a spot on the Naismith Midseason Watch List, and Rayah Marshall is on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. The next round of Naismith Coach of the Year announcements will be announced on March 14.

