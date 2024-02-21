'To predetermine a path in Test cricket…': AB de Villiers on 'Bazball' | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers has entered the conversation environment England seizure Joe Root 's struggle and that of the team' Bazbal ' approximation.

Root, known for his classic batting style, has come under scrutiny for his lack of runs in the ongoing five-Test series against India in which he scored just 77 runs in six innings. De Villiers shared his views on the English 'Bazball' approach and acknowledged its entertainment value, while also expressing caution about its potential drawbacks in the context of Testing cricket He emphasized the importance of adaptability and smart decision-making, especially in challenging situations.

“I like what Bazball represents, which is aggressive cricket, but I have said this that I want players to cope with different situations and that is what Test cricket is all about. Predetermining the way you are going to play in Test cricket is very dangerous .”

De Villiers pointed out the risks of a predetermined aggressive approach, especially after England's dramatic collapse in the Rajkot Test in which they lost a leading position.

The former South African cricketer stressed the importance for England to prioritize playing the situation and adopt a sensible batting approach to improve their chances of success in Test cricket.

“England just needed to bat normally to give themselves a chance to draw or chase the total in the fourth innings. They needed a big partnership and to respond to the situation, which unfortunately didn't happen in that innings.”

De Villiers expressed concern over Joe Root's departure from his natural game, attributing it to the team's aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

“When I played against him (Root) I felt he was one of the best Test batters I have ever played against. But that has changed and that is because of Bazball. I know it's a big statement but the one you finds it hardest to say What you're playing against in Test Match cricket are the ones that are the hardest to get out. And now he's getting out with reverse sweeps and blowing a bit outside his norm. I don't like that, said De Villiers .

De Villiers, who expressed his admiration for Joe Root's batting skills, underlined the importance of playing Root to his strengths and as the lynchpin of the batting line-up.

De Villiers suggested that players of Root's caliber should be encouraged to stick to their natural game and take on the role of anchoring the innings.

“Players like this (Root) should be told, 'Listen, just go out there and play your natural game. You are the glue of this batting lineup.' To leave Ben Ducket or Ben Stokes play aggressively. Let Root bat for long, he added.

Root's sacks, including a controversial reverse-sweep-off jasprit bumrah , have raised questions about his approach at the crease. With Bumrah having dismissed Root nine times in Test cricket, the star speedster's absence in the upcoming Ranchi Test presents an opportunity for Root to rediscover his form and silence his critics.

(With IANS inputs)

