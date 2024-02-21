Osajis bronze finish in triple jump Final day highlights at SBC Indoor Championships





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The App State women's track and field team concluded competition at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships on Tuesday with a podium finish in the women's triple jump and a total of seven top-five finishes. The Mountaineers finished eighth in the team standings with 45 points. “Our women performed well in the conference, recording multiple personal bests and advancing on the App State all-time list,” said director of athletics/cross country Damion McLean . “We look forward to using this experience to improve the outdoor season.” Graduated student Ashley Osaji earned a spot on the podium and a bronze medal after finishing third in the women's triple jump with a distance of 12.43 meters (40' 9.5″). Sophomore Ava Studney finished fourth in the women's pole vault, with a distance of 3.88 meters (12' 8.75″). The quartet are first-years in the women's 4×400 meter relay Nicole Wells second year Addison Ollendick-Smith And Day Talley and freshmen Jayla Adams , recorded a season's best of 3:46.69 to finish in fourth place overall. The quartet came within three seconds of App State's record (3:43.83). Maria Atwater , Jada branch , Hunter Robinson And Jelonnie Smith set during the 2023 Sun Belt Indoor Championships. Ollendick-Smith rounded out the top five in the women's 800m final, clocking a personal best of 2:12.82, which moves her into fifth place on the App State all-time list. In the final of the women's 60 meters, seniors Taylor Smith finished fifth (7.52) and freshman Jayla Adams finished sixth (7.56). Adams also clocked a personal best in the women's 200m final, stopping the clock at 24:43, moving her into seventh place in the program's top 10. Senior Jasmine Donohue clocked a personal best of 9:41.47 in the women's 3,000 meters to finish in sixth place overall. Donohue's time moves her from fifth to third in the App State record book. Monday rewind During Monday's action, the Mountaineers earned a spot on the podium as the freshman women's distance relay team Rhys Ammon Wells, Ollendick-Smith and Donohue took silver with a time of 11:47.73. Osaji finished fifth overall in the women's long jump with a season's best jump of 5.93 m (19' 5.5″). In the women's weight throw, junior Daianna Cooper finished ninth with a throw of 17.70 m (58' 1″). Her score tied LaShanna Poole's 2003 mark for eighth on the App State all-time list. Catherine Breault set a personal best of 17:51.77 to round out the top 10 in the women's 5,000 meters. Next one The App State men's and women's track and field teams open the outdoor track and field season on March 15 and 16 in Hickory, NC at the Lenoir-Rhyne Open. Women's team standings | Scored 17 of 17 events 1.Arkansas State 86.5 points

2. Coastal Carolina 81 points

3. Texas State 77 points

4. Marshall 62 points

5. Southern miss 59.5 points

6. Georgia South 58 points

7. ULM 46 points

8. App status 45 points 9. Louisiana 41 points

10. James Madison 38 points

11. State of Georgia 30 points

12. South Alabama 25 points

13. Troy 13 points

