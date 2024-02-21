Why THAT happened to cricket

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers from Will Trent season 2, episode 1.





The Will Trent characters were given a new case in the season 2 premiere, and the hour ended with an explosive and shocking twist involving a new character: Cricket Watson, played by Susan Kelechi Watson. The ABC procedural crime show chronicles the life of Will Trent, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agent whose past often comes back to haunt him. Over the course of the first season, audiences learned a lot about Will's traumatic upbringing, but the first episode of season 2 proved that his mental health will worsen before it gets better.

The Will Trent The Season 2 premiere picked up six months after the events of the Season 1 finale, with Will, Faith Mitchell, Michael Ormewood, and Amanda Wagner investigating a mysterious car bombing tied to a pair of prisoners and a ransom plot (while Angie Polaski put her on trial) . best to get permission for field service after her back injury). The case meant the GBI had to work with the bomb squad, which included Cricket, who formed a bond with Will. Although he was hesitant at first, Will agreed to a date with Cricket. But unfortunately that date will never happen.







Why Cricket Died in Will Trent Season 2 Episode 1

Will grew close to Cricket throughout Will Trent season 2, episode 1, as they worked together to solve the car bombing. Cricket's crush on Will was evident from their first meeting, while Will took a little more time to warm up to her. He was still trying to come to terms with the murder of his birth mother and the possibility that her killer might be his father, while also trying to put his tumultuous relationship with Angie behind him. However, after disarming a car bomb, Will's attraction to Cricket grew, and they agreed to date. But not long after, Cricket died saving Will's life.

Will heard that there was a bomb in the GBI parking garage, and he and Cricket rushed to find and disarm it before the entire building collapsed, killing countless people. Unfortunately, Cricket couldn't defuse the bomb in time, and knowing the explosion was inevitable, Cricket sent Will on a fool's errand while she rushed to throw the bomb into a locked room to try to contain the explosion. The bomb squad technician failed to get to safety in time, and Will watched helplessly as the explosion killed her instantly (but everyone else survived).

Will was clearly devastated by her death, and audiences were stunned to learn that his new love interest was leaving the show in the same episode as her introduction. The writers undoubtedly made up Cricket's shocking death to fool viewers, but the discouraging development also caused Will's endless trauma. It seemed like Will had hit rock bottom at the beginning of the movie Will Trent season 2 premiere, but Cricket's death sent him into a deeper spiral.





What Cricket's death means for Will Trent's season 2 story

I see the growing bond between Will and Cricket coming through Will Trent season 2, episode 1, was exciting, only for the writers to rip their future relationship away from the audience by the end of the premiere. Will, along with fans, must mourn his romance with Cricket before it ever really began. While Cricket's death was devastating and shocking in itself, this also suggests that season 2 will pull no punches while exploring Will's trauma.





As the Will Trent season 2 premiere is an indication, the GBI agent will suffer more in the coming episodes than he did during the entirety of season 1 (which says a lot). Cricket's death is likely just the tip of the iceberg, and viewers should prepare to see Will continue to spiral until he is forced to seek help for his emotional pain. Plus, after Cricket's tragic death, it's quite unlikely (but not impossible) for Will to get another love interest.

Cricket's unexpected death indicates that Season 2 will surpass Season 1





Will Trent season 1 was a pleasant surprise, considering how rare it is for network television dramas to succeed and produce quality stories. However, taking into account how season 2 started, it seems like the upcoming episodes will perform better than the previous ones. It was sad to see Susan Kelechi Watson's character leave the ABC series, but Cricket's devastating death made for an intriguing and complex story in Season 2. The writers seemingly aren't afraid to delve deeper into Will's trauma (and adding something to it), which shows that Will Trent season 2 could avoid the slump of the second year and surpass season 1.