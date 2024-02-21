Ranking of the Top 10 Highest Paid Head Coaches





The job of a Power 5 head football coach is extremely tough, especially in the era of NIL and the ever-expanding transfer portal, as we have now seen several former head coaches leave their positions to take on coordinator positions due to the head-scratching responsibilities. But for those who stayed up for the challenge, you can't say they weren't well compensated, making the average American's household income look like child's play. See, that's just a fact, and just like CEOs of Fortune 100 companies, every individual in a top position receives the majority of the profits because they are ultimately blamed for everything that goes wrong within the organization. Sticking with college football, the retirement of former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, one of the few coaching GOATs in football history, has shifted the salary rankings. Still, the top 5 highest-paid head coaches won't be a surprising revelation to seasoned CFB fans who know their stuff. For Texas A&M, paying off Jimbo Fisher's salary for the next decade is certainly painful, but at least new head coach Mike Elko's salary ($7 million per year) is a bargain for now! Here are the top 10 highest paid head coaches in college football entering the 2024 season, courtesy of 247Sports' Grant Hughes. 12 Mark Stoops Kentucky (tied for 9th)

Kentucky record: 73-65

73-65 Salary 2024:$9 million After nearly losing Stoops to Texas A&M in one of the strangest failed trades in program history, Stoops may be the only coach to elevate a basketball school's football expectations on an annual basis. Get more Kentucky Wildcats news, analysis and opinions UKWildcatsWire 11 Josh Heupel Tennessee (tied for 9th)

Tennessee record: 27-12

27-12 Salary 2024:$9 million Underpaid? Not yet, but Heupel's complex offense hasn't yet produced the national championship results he was drafted in, but the Volunteers are close. Get more Tennessee Volunteers news, analysis and opinions VolsWire 10 Eli Drinkwitz Missouri (tied for 9th)

Recording in Missouri: 28-21

28-21 Salary 2024:$9 million Coming off an 11-2 season that included a Cotton Bowl win at THE Ohio State, Drinkwitz and his high-flying offense, combined with impressive recruiting chops, are worth every penny. 9 Lane Kiffin Ole Miss (tied for 9th)

Record at Ole Miss: 34-15

34-15 Salary 2024:$9 million Look, Lane Kiffin may be one of the craziest people in the world, but this man can coach, and Texas A&M fans know firsthand what it's like to lose to this man year after year. In 2024, Ole Miss is a legitimate Playoff contender with realistic championship expectations. 8 Brian Kelly LSU

Admission to LSU: 20-7

20-7 Salary 2024:$9.9 million Brian Kelly may have developed a fake accent during his first three years at LSU, but like Lane Kiffin, no one doubts his ability to consistently build a championship roster. However, losing Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels to the 2024 NFL Draft will be interesting. Get more LSU Tigers news, analysis and opinions on LSUThread 7 Mike Norvell, Florida State

Florida State Record: 31-17

31-17 Salary 2024:$10 million After years of missing out on several coaching hires, Florida State has found its man in Mike Norvell, who has returned the once-prestigious blue blood to form, finishing the 2023 regular season 13-0 after several key injuries. The Noles are in good hands under Norvell. Get more news, analysis and opinions about the state of Florida FSUThread 6 Lincoln Riley USC (tied for 5th)

Record at USC: 19-8

19-8 Salary 2024:$10 million Lincoln Riley does the quarterback whisperer in the college football ranks with three Heisman-winning QBS to his name, and after years of running terrible defenses, he finally fired former defensive coordinator and good friend Alex Grinch, so there's that. Get more news, analysis and opinions on USC Trojans USC Wire 5 Kalen DeBoer Alabama (tied for 5th)

Recording in Alabama: 0-0

0-0 Salary 2024:$10 million After going 25-3 in just two seasons in Washington, including a trip to the CFB National Championship game last season, he became a hot coaching commodity, succeeding Nick Saban after 17 years at the helm. Good luck! Get more news, analysis and opinions on the Alabama Crimson Tide RollTideWire 4 Ryan Day, Ohio State

Ohio State Record: 56-8

56-8 Salary 2024:$10.2 million This guy has only lost eight games in five seasons with the Buckeyes and his inability to beat Michigan has some fans wanting a change. That's college football in a nutshell. Get more news, analysis and opinions about Ohio State BuckeyesThread 3 Steve Sarkisian Texas

Record on Texas: 25-14

25-14 Salary 2024:$10.3 million Steve Sarkisian got a monster contract after taking the Longhorns to the CFB Playoff semifinals last season. The pressure is great. Get more Texas Longhorns news, analysis and opinions LonghornsThread 2 Kirby Smart Georgia

Record in Georgia: 94-16

94-16 Salary 2024:$10.7 million With Nick Saban heading to the ESPN booth, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who has now won two national titles in eight seasons at the helm, is now the best head coach in the SEC until further notice, and the salary adds up. Get more georgia bulldogs news, analysis and opinions on UGAWire 1 Dabo Swinney Clemson

Recording at Clemson: 170-43

170-43 Salary 2024:$11.5 million With two national titles to his name, including 16 consecutive bowl game appearances, NIL and the transfer portal have hampered the Tigers' once-dominant period, and recruiting at an extremely high level has slowed year after year in recent years. How much better can Clemson get under Swinney? Time will tell. Get more Clemson Tigers news, analysis and opinions ClemsonWire

