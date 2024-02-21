Photos from the Arrowhead girls hockey semifinal against the USM Co-op





Charlotte Fetherston (19) of USM co-op races across the ice for a goal against Arrowhead co-op during the WIAA girls hockey semifinal at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. USM co-op won with 6-1. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel USM co-op's London Chase (25) controls the puck during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal against Arrowhead co-op at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Kendall Danielson (23) of Arrowhead co-op controls the puck during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal against USM co-op at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel USM co-op goalie Molly Jex (30) deflects a shot during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal against Arrowhead co-op at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Emmerson Berger (29) of Arrowhead co-op prepares for a shot during the WIAA girls hockey semifinal against USM co-op at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel USM co-op goalie Molly Jex (30) stops a shot by Arrowhead co-op Kendall Danielson (23) during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead co-op's Alexa Jarvis (8) takes a shot during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal against USM co-op at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel USM co-op goalie Molly Jex (30) hits a high shot during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal against Arrowhead co-op at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. USM co-op won 6-1 . Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Charlotte Fetherston (19) of USM co-op clears the puck against Arrowhead co-op during the WIAA girls hockey semifinal at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Kelcey Gilbertson (20) of Arrowhead co-op races around the ice during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal against USM co-op at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Zoe Adelman (11) of USM co-op scores on Arrowhead co-op goaltender Kat Friel (31) during the WIAA girls hockey semifinal at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. USM co-op won there six -1. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sofia McGinley (18) of Arrowhead co-op retrieves the puck during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal against USM co-op at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Emmerson Berger of Arrowhead co-op, left, is checked by Delia Narrai (77) of USM co-op during the WIAA girls hockey semifinal at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead co-op's Emmerson Berger (28) retrieves the puck during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal against USM co-op at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead co-op Bella Hamel (5) fires a shot at USM co-op goalie Molly Jex (30) during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Charlotte Fetherston (19) of USM co-op scores on Arrowhead co-op goaltender Kat Friel (31) during the WIAA girls hockey semifinal at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, February 20, 2024. USM co-op won there six -1. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Kendall Danielson (23) of Arrowhead co-op races around the ice during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal against USM co-op at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Andrea Harvey (22) of Arrowhead co-op scores on USM co-op goalie Molly Jex (30) during the WIAA girls hockey semifinal at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sophia Armbruster (14) of USM co-op takes a shot during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal against Arrowhead co-op at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Charlotte Fetherston of USM co-op, left, and Sara Kopf (29) of Arrowhead co-op battle for possession of the ball during the WIAA girls hockey semifinal at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sydney Parsons (24) of Arrowhead co-op throws the puck over Hattie Amato (15) of USM co-op during the WIAA girls hockey semifinal at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Arrowhead co-op goalie Kat Friel (31) deflects a shot during the WIAA girls hockey sectional semifinal against USM co-op at Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

