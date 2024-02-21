



Table tennis could be prescribed to patients with multiple sclerosis after a small study found the sport improved mobility, balance and core muscle strength in people with the condition. Dr. Antonio Barbera, assistant clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Colorado, believes that socially prescribing table tennis for MS patients could revolutionize MS therapy around the world. After being diagnosed with MS himself, Dr. Barbera said playing table tennis helped him regain movement and sensation in parts of his body where they had previously decreased. He even says the sport has helped him walk again. For the past three years, Dr. Barbera has conducted table tennis sessions that have produced positive results for MS patients, including reported improvements in mobility, balance, flexibility and core muscle strength. Because ping pong is such a fast-paced game, it challenges our brains far more than any other activity, says Dr. Barbera. It brings together aerobic activity, balance and eye coordination – it works the core and legs and it makes people smile. More on this topic: Now a larger trial has begun in the US and Italy to test Dr. Barbera, with the hope of also testing it in Great Britain. I hope this trial will start that process by scientifically validating the benefits I and many others have seen. These findings are welcome news for those working in the field of social prescribing in Britain. Independent nurse Julia Briscoe described social prescribing as a holistic and accessible approach to supporting people in making decisions about their health. Whether it's prescribing a fitness class, encouraging healthy eating or joining a social group, social prescribing is increasingly being used to treat both physical and mental health needs. Ms Briscoe also pointed out the numerous benefits of social prescribing. It impacts the entire spectrum of public health, she said. Whether that means staying as fit as possible while waiting for surgery, supporting recovery, maintaining quality of life or improving mental or physical health. Social prescribing is now included in the NHS Long Term Plan. NHS England has said it is committed to building infrastructure for social prescribing in primary and community care. The aim is to have at least 900,000 people referred to social prescribing by the end of 2024. We live in a fast-paced world, and it can be very easy to feel deprived and powerless, Ms Briscoe added. Social prescribing can be a small step toward feeling part of a bigger picture or public health solution.

