Bryant named 2024 AAI Award nominee – LSU

BATON ROUGE LSU Gymnastics senior Haleigh Bryant was nominated for the 2024 AAI Award, given to the nation's top senior gymnast.

Bryant is in her fourth season at LSU and is not only one of the team's leaders this year, but also one of the best gymnasts in NCAA and LSU history. She is the embodiment of what it means to be a Tiger both on and off the competition floor as she continues to etch her name in the school record books during her senior campaign.

Born in Cornelius, North Carolina, Bryant is a seventeen-time All-American (5 VT, 3 UB, 2 BB, 3 FX, 4 AA) and three-time All-SEC member. The senior currently owns 27 titles on vault, 11 on beam, six on beam, seven on floor and 24 on the all-around for a total of 75 individual titles in his career. Her total of 75 individual career titles ranks sixth all-time in school history.

She has a perfect 10 on every event in her career, as she recorded her first perfect score on beam against Georgia this year to complete her gym slam and become the first LSU gymnast to do so. Bryant has achieved 13 perfect scores in her career (8 VT, 2 UB, 2 FX, 1 BB), the most of any gymnast in school history.

Last year, Bryant had a memorable junior season as she scored 64 points in 64 routines for the Tigers and competed in the all-around in every meet for the Tigers. She became the first LSU gymnast to average 9.900+ on all four events in just one season and broke the record for most career A's as she has already added three perfect scores to her resume in 2024.



In the Tigers' regular-season finale against West Virginia last year, Bryant recorded three perfect 10s, becoming the first LSU gymnast to record such a feat in a single meet and just the fifth in NCAA history. She won the all-around 11 times in 2023, which tied for second most in a single season at LSU. Her performance of the year earned her Central Region Gymnast of the Year honors for the second time in her career and Honda Award finalist honors. The accolades continue for Bryant as she continues to engrave her name in the school record books in her senior season this year.

Bryant was destined for greatness from the moment she stepped onto campus. In her freshman season, she took home the 2021 NCAA vault title and is the only current gymnast on the squad to own an individual national championship. That same year, she was also named SEC Vault Champion and Freshman of the Year.

Outside of the gym, Bryant is a two-time Scholastic All-American and three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member as she pursues her degree in sports administration with an expected graduation date of May 2024.

While she earned multiple accolades in her junior season, Bryant picked up where she left off this year. She remains one of the nation's top competitors as she and the Tigers look for their first national title in 2024. So far in her senior season, she has remained the nation's No. 1 gymnast for five consecutive weeks and is competing week eight with an average of 39.733 in the all-round.

She owns an average of 9,900 or more at each event, placing her among the top 10 performers at each event. Bryant has earned a spot in the individual event rankings in all seven weeks of competition to date.

Bryant has also earned four SEC Gymnast of the Week honors for her performance on floor in 2024, the most of any gymnast.

