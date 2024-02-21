Sports
Steve Smith in brutal reality check as the cricket world loses out over Aussie T20 win
Steve Smith seems little chance to play at the T20 World Cup this year after he was gone Australia's XI for the first match against New Zealand on Wednesday – and watched as the Aussies pulled off an incredible victory. Smith was overlooked for selection for the first of three matches against the Kiwis, which serve as the final T20 internationals the Aussies will play before the World Cup in June.
The former captain watched from the sidelines as Mitch Marsh and Tim David steered the tourists to a thrilling victory off the last ball, chasing New Zealand's mammoth total of 215. David played a blind cameo and made 31 not off 10 balls. at the death – including a four off the last ball to win.
Marsh shot an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls to send Australia to their third-highest T20 chase of all time. The Aussies needed 32 runs off the last nine balls, with David exploding to hit 29 of the required runs.
With four still needed for the final delivery, David flicked Tim Southee's yorker effort to the mid-wicket boundary, where Glenn Phillips made a brave diving attempt but saw the ball go under his outstretched hand. Marsh jumped into David's arms as the Aussies celebrated wildly.
“It was special to watch and I'm really proud of him,” Captain Marsh said of David. “(It takes) complete confidence in your game and a real confidence to go out and do that.”
David came in at number 6 when the odds were completely level against Australia, but produced the kind of innings that has made him famous in T20 cricket. The middle-order batsman is one of a number of players who appear to want to keep Smith out of the team, with Marsh coming in at No. 3 on Wednesday when David Warner and Travis Head opened.
Cricket world in disbelief over insane Aussie T20 win
Smith has found form in T20 cricket opening for the past two years, but with Warner, Head and Marsh all shooting, it looks like the only way he can break into the Australian squad is through injury. Josh Inglis came in at number 5 on Wednesday, while BBL superstar Matt Short would finish at number 7.
Of Glenn Maxwell a lock at number 4it's hard to see where Smith fits in. Ahead of the first game, Marsh hinted that Smith would feature at some point during the New Zealand series, but his comments about the top order being 'fairly set' do not bode well for the veteran's World Cup chances .
“I've hit three in the last 18 months so I'll be there,” Marsh said in Wellington. “Heady (Travis Head) and Davy Warner have been great for us recently, so I dare say these will be the top three.
“Although we look ahead and it happens a lot… especially in World Cup years we are here to win the series. There will be certain guys who probably bat in different positions… but at the end of the day we are here to win.”
That was an incredible congratulations
Dr. Safi (@drmudsafi) February 21, 2024
England The great Michael Vaughan said he doesn't see Smith in the World Cup squad unless he opens – which seems highly unlikely. I think his only position really is to open because he has the skill in the game to maximize those first six overs brilliantly. He is a skilled player, Vaughan said Fox sports.
But if he doesn't open up, I don't think he should play. If he doesn't open, I don't see him having an impact in the middle order after the powerplay. You need people who can storm the stands of (more than) six to twenty.”
Australia's victory on Wednesday evening left the cricket world in awe. However, there were still many who were unhappy that Smith was not on the team.
No room for Steve Smith in this T20 squad!!
Prommy Mach (@prommy_mach) February 21, 2024
I request the CA, head coach and captain if Steve Smith is not going to be part of the plans for this t20i series and the t20 wc, to kindly release him and let him focus on the other 2 formats where he has a lot to offer country.
Trolls cricket unlimited (@TUnlimitedd) February 21, 2024
When a guy like Steve Smith, who has scored over 16,000 runs in international cricket, has figures like these in t20 cricket in BBL, I think Cricket Australia is doing a great disservice by not backing him as an opener. pic.twitter.com/bKudJ0foJl
Kane Nandha (@kanestan22) February 21, 2024
with AAP
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/steve-smith-brutal-reality-check-cricket-world-loses-aussie-t20-victory-195502832.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
