Here's what Big Ten, SEC could demand as College Football Playoff holds critical meeting in Texas

Wednesday will be one of the most important days in the history of the College Football Playoff. The eleven members of the CFP Management Committee (ten FBS commissioners, Notre Dame athletics director) will be tasked with mapping out the structure of what college football will look like for much of the next decade.

While no resolution is expected on any issue, this will be the meeting where “everyone puts their cards on the table,” a source familiar with the talks told CBS Sports. It also ranks as the first meeting involving each conference since the Big Ten and SEC effectively staked their claim to the sport's future by forming an “advisory group” earlier this month.

“Look, it's a bit of a hit and miss,” one conference official said of the union.

What position the Big Ten and SEC will take has yet to be determined. Either way, it's almost certain that these leagues will see more stewardship in college athletics. Clearly, these conferences have at least some leverage to get more of what they want. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has long maintained that only his league could host its own playoff if deemed necessary. He's probably right.

For now, the Big Ten and SEC will likely look to address this when the committee meets in Dallas on Wednesday.

Guaranteed play-off bids, favorable structure

The CFP Board of Managers (presidents, chancellors) on Tuesday has formally adopted the 5+7 model for the expanded twelve-team playoff field, a field that has long been assumed, discussed and postponed. However, that structure is only guaranteed to be in effect for the next two seasons. It has been repeatedly emphasized that the slate will be wiped clean from 2026 onwards.

Up for debate will be the total number of playoff teams, with Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti favoring 16 instead of 12, according to multiple reports. As big as the market is, Wednesday looms as the start of a showdown that will see the Big Ten and SEC might be ready to expand their power.

Three sources told CBS Sports this week that they “wouldn't be surprised” if the two conferences demand/propose multiple guaranteed playoff bids each year.

That move alone would turn college athletics upside down. Since the BCS's inception in 1998, no conference has been guaranteed a spot in the championship. If passed, such guarantees would be a tacit acknowledgment of those conferences' power to draw TV ratings, while at the same time serving as an acknowledgment that they are college football's most important stakeholders.

The Super 2 have a good housing. The 34 combined teams in the Big Ten and SEC – starting in 2024 – would have represented an average of 7.6 playoff bids per year if the 12-team bracket had been in place for the CFP's first 10 seasons, according to CBS Sports . research. Last season, nine of the twelve play-off teams would have been Big Ten or SEC members as of 2024.

Each The move to guaranteed bids based on agreement with the conference puts pressure on Notre Dame. Fewer big spots create fewer opportunities for the Fighting Irish to get in. Could this be the reason Notre Dame is ultimately forced to join a conference?

Governance and weighted voting

Conferences fell into a 5+7 blockade because current CFP rules require that votes on any substantive issue be unanimous. The Pac-2 (Oregon State, Washington State) stood their ground with their “no” vote at 5+7, like Bruce Springsteen wielding a guitar (like a weapon).

From 2026 onwards it is almost certain that there will be a weighted voting structure. And it's almost certain that the Big Ten and SEC will aim for a weighted vote even greater than that of Power Four conference peers, the ACC and Big 12.

Tiered distribution of income

This issue has loomed since the playoff expansion was approved in December 2022. The Power Five conferences currently receive about $80 million each from the CFP simply for being the Power Five. This distribution will be adjusted for each Power Five in the futureschool received approximately $5 million each. That weighs the distributions based on the size of the conference, so that universities get an appropriately equal share of the pie.

It is unlikely that the Big Ten and the SEC will be resigned to the continued existence of this structure. Don't be surprised if these conferences lead the way in seeking tiered revenue sharing within the playoff system. That could be structured as follows:

Top level: Big Ten, SEC

Second level: ACC, Big 12

Third level: Mountain West, American

Fourth tier: Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt

There is already a bonus system for participating teams. Each of the twelve schools that make the playoffs in 2024 will have the opportunity to earn as much as $20 million for their respective conferences by advancing to the CFP National Championship. All four teams playing in the first round will receive $4 million for their competitions, with an additional $4 million in revenue paid to each quarterfinalist and $6 million to each semifinalist and national title game participant.

Media Rights Agreement

ESPN appears determined to push through its reportedly proposed six-year, $1.3 billion offer for the expanded bracket, which starts in 2026. A problem: not so much if a draft of such a deal exists.

Largely due to the issues mentioned above, it is unlikely that a new media rights deal will be finalized until ESPN (or other partners) can determine which teams are most likely to play in the CFP. The first round matches have proven to be particularly price sensitive due to the presence of Group of Five teams.

It might not matter. The expanded CFP isn't worth much more than $1.3 billion regardless of who bids, industry insiders tell CBS Sports.

Still, when you buy a house, you want to know what's in it. Oregon State and Washington State could form a new league within two years. The ACC may not exist in two years if Florida State can buy its way out.

That's where the CFP stands with its new TV deal.