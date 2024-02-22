Gardner-Webb Men's Tennis Wins Weekly Honors in the Great South





CHARLOTTE, N.C. For the second time this season, the Gardner-Webb men's tennis team has received top player honors from the Big South Conference. Senior Eduardo Dias (Parana, Brazil) was selected as Big South Conference Men's Tennis Player of the Week, while redshirt freshman Johan van Wijk (Somerset West, South Africa) was selected as Big South Conference Men's Tennis Freshman of the Week. It is the second time that both players have received this respective recognition. The League announced the two awards on Wednesday (21/2). The selection is for matches played on February 12e until February 18e. Last week, Dias continued his artistry on the tennis court. Before Sunday's unfinished No. 1 matchup at Georgia Southern, where the Runnin' Bulldogs lost 4-0 for the first time this season, Slide started the week 2-0 in its No. 1 singles competition. The Parana, Brazil native led the Dawgs to their first 8-0 start in program history with two road victories at East Tennessee State, 4-1, and The Citadel, 6-1. Last Friday, the visiting Runnin' Bulldogs earned their seventh win away from the Webb Tennis Center and started the season 8-0 for the first time as they defeated The Citadel 6-1 at the Earle Tennis Center. After The Citadel won all three doubles matches to secure the doubles point, the Dawgs rallied to win all six singles matches as Slide started by winning the No. 1 singles (6-4, 6-2) over Hayden Shoemake. For the first time in five all-time meetings, Gardner-Webb prevailed over ETSU as the visiting Runnin' Bulldogs posted a 4-1 win over the Buccaneers last Tuesday at the Dave Mullins Tennis Complex. Gardner-Webb got off to a strong start in the doubles competition as the Slide And Christiaan Van Wyk (Pretoria, South Africa) defeated Milledge Cossu and Adam Nagoudi 6-3 in the No. 1 doubles match. In singles competition, the Dawgs won the top two matches as Slide started by winning the No. 1 singles in three sets (3-6, 6-2, 6-4) over Dimitri Badara. Slide is now 8-0 in the No. 1 singles match of the season. After another solid week, Van Wijk is 2-1 in singles as he continues his strong freshman campaign. van Wijk helped the Runnin' Bulldogs get their first 8-0 start in the program with a 6-1 victory at The Citadel last Friday. South Africa native Somerset West's victory in the No. 5 singles match (6-2, 7-5) clinched the match victory and gave the Dawgs a lead in the singles competition.

