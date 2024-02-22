Parents caught on video fighting during youth hockey game in Bucks County, Pennsylvania





WARWICK, Pa. (WPVI) — Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a group of parents were caught on video fighting during a youth hockey game. It happened on Sunday at Revolution Ice Gardens in Warwick. Video footage from inside the facility is now the focus of a police investigation. You can't quite see the fight on the video, but you can definitely hear the commotion with people shouting expletives. Warwick Police Chief Mark Goldberg said that by the time his officers arrived, along with backup support from neighboring Warminster police, everyone involved had already left the area. “We have started collecting information and we are currently conducting an investigation. “If we can identify people and determine that crimes have been committed, they will be charged,” he said. According to the police report, the altercation involved a handful of parents, including a man who put a woman in a headlock. Authorities said it remains unclear at this time which organizations these people were with. “They often hold tournaments at the facility,” Goldberg said. “Sometimes they come from further away than others. Other times it's the local high schools that play there. So it could be that way. I don't have that information.” Action News spoke with people who live and work in that part of Bucks County and say it's heartbreaking to think that this type of behavior is often passed on to the next generation. “You look at the kids and you see what the parents are going to be more or less like. If the kids are a little out of control, the parents are probably going to be a little out of control too,” said Ed Boron of Warminster. “I've been to different football games with all my grandchildren and yes, the parents go crazy. You just shake your head. You don't teach them anything,” said John Wagner, who is also from Warminster. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Warwick Police.

