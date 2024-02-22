Alexander joins Lang in the USA Volleyball Women's National Team Open Program





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Besides women's volleyball player from the University of Hawai'i Just Kate the USA Volleyball program has extended an invitation to a junior outside hitter Caylen Alexander to the Women's National Team Open Program (WNTOP) later this week from February 23-25 ​​at the US Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Alexander finished second on the team last season with 319 kills, an average of 3.10 kills/set, 25 service aces, 374.0 points and 3.63 points/set. She placed third with 50.0 total blocks and fourth with 226 total digs. Long led the Big West in assists per set for the third straight season, with a career-high 10.50 average in 2023. She also led the league with 1,229 total assists on her way to becoming just the 10th Rainbow Wahine to recorded more than 3,000 career assists. She finished her junior season with 3,137 career assists. The WNTOP provides valuable training opportunities for NCAA athletes and is part of the process of identifying athletes for invitation to the Women's Collegiate National Team. Furthermore, it serves as an essential platform for evaluating age-eligible athletes (born 2005 and earlier) for the U21 Women's National Team. “The Open Program is an excellent opportunity for our women's national team staff to observe USA Volleyball prospects under one roof.” said Karch Kiraly, head coach of the U.S. women's national team. “This country is filled with young volleyball talent. For our Women's National Team to maintain competitive excellence, our WNT employees must be committed to the growing potential in our National Team Development Program, as well as the best NCAA student-athletes. We look forward to a great program in Colorado Springs in February.” The WNTOP is used as a selection consideration for both our Women's National Team and our Collegiate Women's National Team (WCNT). Thanks to the WNTOP and WCNT, our women's national team staff can observe the athletes with the highest potential with and against each other. In 2024, members of our Women's National Team will compete in the following events: Volleyball Nations League, Pan American Cup, NORCECA Continental Championships and possibly Pan American Games. Athletes born in 2005 or younger may also be eligible for selection to our U21 Women's National Team that will compete in the 2024 NORCECA U21 Continental Championship. UC Davis' Amarachi Aimufua (OH) and Long Beach State setter Zayna Meyer will join Alexander and Lang as the only Big West student-athlete invitees. Fans can watch the WNTOP on BallerTV.comas a subscription service. Fans can also follow along on the USA Volleyball Facebook page here.

