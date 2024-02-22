Sports
European Cricket League batsman Muhammad Babar stuns cricket with back-to-back one-handed sixes for Spain
Spanish batsman Muhammad Babar has left his jaw on the ground after hitting back-to-back sixes while swinging with just one hand.
In game five of a five-match European Cricket League T10 series, the Czech Republic posted 7/117 for Spain to chase.
Spain, who won all five matches and had posted scores of 6/206 and 3/184 earlier in the series, made short work of the chase.
This was mainly due to Babar hitting 83 not out off just 26 balls, scoring nine sixes and five fours, as Spain won the match with nine wickets and 17 balls to spare.
But it wasn't just that Baber exploded with the bat, it was also the way he brought up the runs that raised eyebrows.
With the score 1/97 in the seventh over, Babar went for a big shot and opted to go one-handed.
The first time he tried it, the ball went straight up into the air, but somehow fell into the hole.
Have you seen something like this? said the commentator. Muhammad Babar goes for a one-handed shot and he gets two.
But if the commentator was impressed, his jaw was on the ground after the next two balls.
Babar swung hard with one hand, held the bat and fired the next ball over the fence.
Would you believe it? Babar is in the house, the commentator shouted. He tried it once and was wrong, the bat flew out of his hand and this time he does it.
That's incredible. Muhammad Babar has just achieved a six-handed six. Crazy stuff.
So you can only imagine how crazy the commentator went when the next ball went even further.
I can't believe this, oh I can't believe this, the commentator shouted. He did it again.
This is sensational. Babar plays with them like he plays with the children. This is international cricket.
Kind of.
Freelance cricket writer Kausthub Gudipati tweeted: If you want one tip and one hand to be dealt, one hand gets six twelve runs?
Pakistani cricket content creator Farid Khan added: Babar hits one-handed six for Spain. Crazy scenes. I can not believe it. This is not allowed! Stop.
Another fan wrote: The funniest thing about all this is that the commentator calls it international cricket.
While there was certainly some disbelief, the European Cricket League often makes headlines for some of its more village moments.
But as Muhammad Babar has shown, it can also produce moments of brilliance and absurd statistics.
Last year in the European Cricket Series, Catalan Jaguar batsman Hamza Saleem Dar hit 22 sixes and 14 fours in a 43-ball 193 in a T10 match.
For those who don't know, a T10 match means each team faces only 60 legal balls.
|
