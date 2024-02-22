SEC Tennis Weekly Awards: Week 4





SEC staff Photo: SEC Men's player of the week Filip Planinsek Alabama jr. Although, Slovenia Alabama's Filp Planinsek went undefeated at the ITA National Indoor Championships, posting a pair of wins in singles and doubles. He upset the nation's No. 35 doubles pairing of Ohio State's Robert Cash and Bryce Nakashima to defeat Southern Cal's Karl Kazuma Lee and Oscar Weightman. In singles, he defeated three-time All-American and No. 67 Connor Kingsley, who took the fall season off to play on the professional circuit after finishing 12th nationally last season. Both sets against Kingsley ended in a tiebreak. He also upset No. 38 Peter Makk of Southern Cal, going into a third set against No. 15 Michael Zheng before the match ended. He also competed in a tiebreaker against No. 24 Nicolas Kotzen and Max Westphal of Columbia, but the point was won before the match ended. Men's freshmen of the week Connor Smillie Arkansas Fr. Austin, Texas This week, Arkansas' Connor Smillie earned three wins in doubles alongside Jake Sweeney and improved to 2-0 in singles this season. He cruised to a straight-set win on court four in the victory over Seattle in Arkansas, beating Dario Ristovski 6-2, 6-1. Smillie and Sweeney earned the doubles point for the Razorbacks in two of their three matches. The duo is now 5-0 together this season, while Smillie leads the Hogs with 7 wins in doubles. The five victories have been achieved in just six games played in the tandem. In total, Smillie has won ten doubles matches this year (including the fall season). Women's Player of the Week Lauren Anzalotta Tennessee Sr. San Juan, Puerto Rico Tennessee's Lauren Anzalotta was the only Lady Vol to post a perfect 4-0 record as she earned her first career win against Florida State this weekend. The No. 20 Tennessee women's tennis team shutout UCF 4-0 before Anzalotta took on Florida State and secured the match in a 4-3 win. The San Juan, Puerto Rico native earned her first win of the weekend in doubles against the Knights on Friday evening. Anzalotta and her partner Cathrine Aulia defeated Sophia Biolay and Stefani Webb in a 6-3 decision. In singles, she achieved a straight-set victory playing against Jalessa Leslie in a 6-4, 6-3 result. On Sunday, Anzalotta took care of business again against the Seminoles in doubles play with Aulia, as they defeated Laura Putz and Millie Bissett 6-2. The duo recorded the Lady Vols' only doubles victory on Sunday. After the doubles match, the match was locked at three apiece, with the match coming down to Anzalotta and Laura Putz on court five. After dropping the first set 4-6, she came back to blank Putz in the second set with a 6-0 win. While the fate of the match lay in the final set, Anzalotta forced himself to pull off a thrilling 7-5 victory and clinch the match for Tennessee. The two match wins extended the Lady Vols' winning streak to three, with eight wins to round out their non-conference slate. Anzalotta leads the team in doubles wins with a 6-1 record and is tied for the top in singles wins with a 7-1 record. Women's Freshman of the Week Luciana Perez Texas A&M Fr. Lima, Peru Lucciana Perez opened her day with a new doubles partner in Jeanette Mireles on Court 2. The duo led 5-4 before the point was claimed for the Aggies. Perez then battled Saara Orav to a first set tiebreak, with Perez taking the opener 7-6 (4). Using that momentum, Perez defeated Orav to secure the sweep with a second set performance of 6-4. Perez moved to a 6-4 doubles record with her win this weekend.

