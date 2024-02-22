Huskies secure fifth place to close Pac-12 Preview





KAILUA KONA, Hawaii The Washington women's golf team wrapped up the Pac-12 Preview Tournament finishing in fifth place Wednesday afternoon to start their spring season. The Huskies finished as a team five over par over three rounds of play on the Big Island, while UCLA took home the team title with a score of eleven under. “Overall it was a solid week for us,” UW head coach Mary Lou Mulflur said. “We again had problems early, fought back and then had a tough finish. I'm excited about the progress we've made this week.” Two Huskies finished in the top third of all golfers at Nanea Golf Club, as Jamie Hsieh And Vivian Lu finished tournament play tied for 13th and tied for 18th, respectively. Hsieh finished atop the Husky leaderboard after firing a four-over 77 to finish with an overall score of one-over par. Lu also shot a four-over 77 in the final round and recorded three birdies on the day, securing a total score of three-over-par. Camille Boyd And Stefanie Deng both posted low UW scores the day after each carded a one-under 72. Boyd's scorecard saw four birdies en route to her spring debut at four over par. Deng recorded a team-best six birdies in the third round and also finished her Pac-12 Preview performance at four over par. Both golfers ended their spring shows on a high show off by climbing twelve places in the rankings on the last day of competition. Carmen Lim the sophomore from New Zealand, collected three birdies on Wednesday to finish five over par. Lim got off to a slow start to her third round but battled back to put her in a tie for 25th. The Washington women's golf team turns its attention to the July Inkster Invitational, hosted by San Jose State, March 4-5. For more information about the UW women's golf team, follow @UW_WGolf on X and Instagram.

