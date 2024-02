Shannon Family of Wines Introduces Inaugural Certified Organic Luxury Sparkling Wine; Cricket Farms

LAKEPORT, CA February 20, 2024 – Shannon Family of Wines is delighted to announce the launch of our inaugural Certified Organic Luxury Sparkling wine program this March. These exceptional wines are crafted from grapes cultivated in our esteemed Lake County Certified Organic Estate Vineyards, nestled in the picturesque mountains of California's North Coast. Situated at elevations ranging from 1,500 to 2,300 feet, our vineyards offer the perfect conditions for producing exquisite sparkling wines. Introducing the Cricket Farms Sparkling Brut and Rose, both boasting a 10.5% alcohol content and proudly certified organic by CCOF. These remarkable wines are 100% estate-grown, drawing inspiration from life on Shannon Ridge and our beloved Border Collie, Cricket. As devoted stewards of the land, our organic estate vineyards are meticulously tended without the use of herbicides or pesticides. We harvested the grapes for these wines early so sugars were low and acid high, resulting in a lower alcohol percentage, which we are seeing as a trend in today's celebrations. Our land thrives as nature harmoniously unfolds; sheep graze amidst the vineyards, bees diligently pollinate wildflowers, and free-range chickens provide natural fertilizer and fresh farm eggs. This symbiotic relationship with the environment is not just a way of life for us, but a testament to our commitment to sustainable practices. We are thrilled to present our inaugural sparkling wine program, said Angie Shannon, Proprietor, Shannon Family of Wines. It encapsulates the essence of our organic gardens and egg business, bee hives as well as the heritage of Lake County farming. The pear blossom adorning the Cricket Farms labels is a tribute to the agricultural legacy of Lake County, where our ranch is home to 150-year-old pear trees.” These exceptional wines will be available for purchase at leading retailers nationwide, as well as at our Mercantile tasting room in Kelseyville, California. For more information about our Mercantile, please visit https://shannonfamilyofwines. com/visit-and-events/. Additionally, our wines can be conveniently ordered online through our web store at https://shannonfamilyofwines. com/our-wines/. ABOUT SHANNON FAMILY OF WINES Shannon Family of Wine is committed to creating the most environmentally responsible and highest quality wines in the industry. Our earth-first approach to farming by using our sheep herd, our dogs, and working with other local farmers byproducts are ways that we are helping to create healthier soils and better-quality wines while adapting to climate change. As stewards of the land our commitment is to protect and preserve the land for future generations. The Shannon Family of Wines portfolio includes Clay Shannon, Buck Shack, OVIS, 13 Rams, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines, High Valley, Urgency, and Giannecchini and now Cricket Farms.

