Coco Gauff defeats Karolina Pliskova to win the Dubai Tennis Championships





US Open champion Coco Gauff says an argument with the referee 'fuelled' her as she beat in-form Karolina Pliskova to reach the Dubai quarter-finals. Gauff was unhappy that her serve was given out after Pliskova hit a missed return and had a long argument with Pierre Bacchi when he was told to replay the point. The 19-year-old American moved on after the exchange in the second set and continued her battle to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. “It kind of took off for me from there,” Gauff said. “I said that I had to stay calm for the next point and that this should not be a turning point. Maybe I postponed it longer than necessary, but I did what I thought was best at the time. “I think it fueled me.” Elsewhere in Wednesday's third round matches, the world number one Every Swiatek continued her good form in the Middle East when she defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. Poland's Swiatek won the Doha title last week and continued her quest for back-to-back titles with a 6-1 6-4 victory over 15th seed Svitolina. Swiatek, who has won 24 of her past 25 completed singles matches, will face the runner-up at the Australian Open Zheng Qinwen in the quarters. Gauff's reward for beating former world number one Pliskova, who had won her 11 previous completed matches, is a quarter-final against the Russian Anna Kalinskaya. Kalinskaya, ranked 40th in the world, made a surprise run to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park last month and continued her good form by beating Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 7-5. In the other half of the draw, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is the top seed remaining after stopping Poland's Magdalena Frech in a 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-4 win. Kazakh fourth seed Rybakina will play Jasmine Paolini after the Italian won 6-4 6-2 against Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari. Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, who defeated Russia's Liudmila Samsonova will face Sorana Cirstea in the remaining quarter-finals. Romanian Cirstea, 33, reached the last eight in Dubai for the first time since 2011 after knocking out Croatian Donna Vekic.

