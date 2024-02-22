10 players to watch in the Minnesota girls state hockey tournament – The Rink Live





ST. PAUL With the state tournament kicking off on Wednesday, here are some players to watch. Both classes feature several Division I commitments and highly ranked teams in the regular season polls. The list below is by no means exhaustive, but provides a starting point for players to look at some of the state's top contenders. For more coverage of the tournament, you can follow The Rink Live tournament page all week. Northfield forward Ayla Puppe (9) carries the puck during a game against Crookston on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Northfield Ice Arena. Ayla Puppe, F, Northfield Northfield's star senior is the state leader in goals (61), assists (49) and points (110) and is a finalist for Ms. Hockey. The Raiders' all-time leading scorer will trade her Maroon and Gold for … Maroon and Gold at the University of Minnesota next season. The 18-year-old's total points in 2023-2024 are 42 more than the next skater on her team. Northfield has lost just once this winter and has an overall record of 27-1. Minnetonka forward Lindzi Avar (13) skates on Tuesday, December 12. January 26, 2023, at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minnesota. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live Lindzi Avar, F, Minnetonka Avar, the other Ms. A state tournament hockey finalist, he is one of 10 Division I commitments for the Skippers. The Cornell commit has 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) to lead Minnetonka this season. She previously won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2023 U18 Women's World Championships. Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) tries to steal the puck from Orono forward Zoe Lopez (10) in the second period on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The ice rink live The Spartans' leading scorer, Lopez, has 23 goals and 20 assists for the Section 5A champions. The junior power forward will head to Mankato in a few years to play for Minnesota State. Lopez is currently in her fourth varsity season with the Spartans and has totaled 162 points since her eighth grade year. Maysie Koch, 17, of Dodge County takes a shot on goal during a Section 1A Championship girls hockey game against Simley on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the Steele County Four Seasons Center in Owatonna. Maya Giron / Postbulletin Maysie & Mollie Koch, F, Dodge County The Kochs, two-thirds of the way from the top row for tournament newcomer Dodge County, have a combined 82 points. Mollie, a junior, and Maysie, a freshman, play on a line at center for the Wildcats' leading scorer, junior Nora Carstenson. In January, Maysie picked up her 100th career point as just a ninth-grader. Maple Grove goalie Dani Strom (1) prepares for a shot Tuesday, December 12. January 26, 2023, at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minnesota. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live Dani Strom, G, Maple Grove Strom is a finalist for the Jori Jones Senior Goalie of the Year Award and ranks eighth in the state this season with a .942 save percentage. She helped lead the Crimson back to the state tournament, where she will have her hands full against top-seeded Minnetonka. Edina forward Whitney Horton (15) carries the puck against Andover in the second period on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 during the State Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The ice rink live Predictably, this year's Edina team is loaded with talent. Horton, a St. Thomas commit, had a hat trick and five points in the Section 6AA final against Benilde-St. Margaret's. She ranks third on the Hornets in scoring after Wisconsin senior Hannah Halverson and sophomore Lorelai Nelson. Andover defenseman Mackenzie Jones (3) takes a shot against Maple Grove Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minnesota. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live Mackenzie Jones, D, Andover Jones is potentially the best defenseman in the state and leads the Huskies in scoring with 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists). The effort from Wisconsin has somewhat quietly led Andover to a seventh straight state tournament. Jones has already played in three state title games during her high school career. Moose Lake Area's Katie Metzer (22) appears to take the puck away from Proctor Hermantown's Izy Fairchild (27) at St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Proctor. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune Izy Fairchild, F, Proctor/Hermantown Fairchild leads the Mirage with 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) this season. She helped lead Proctor/Hermantown back to St. Paul for the fourth straight season. The Bemidji State commit and her teammates will take on Warroad in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 late game Wednesday night. Hill-Murray's Chloe Boreen prepares for a showdown against Stillwater at Aldrich Arena. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live Chloe Boreen, F, Hill-Murray Hill-Murray's leading scorer is one of only 15 players in the state with 30 or more goals, and Boreen and the second-seeded Pioneers will look to win a state quarterfinal for the first time since 2017. by a pair of freshmen, Emily Pohl and Jaycee Chatleain, on the Hill-Murray scoring charts. With Jori Jones Award finalist Grace Zhan also between the pipes, Hill-Murray faces Roseau in the Class AA opener on Thursday. Holy Angels goalkeeper Zoe Rimstad (1) makes a save against Warroad during a game on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Richfield Ice Arena. Contributed / Academy of Holy Angels / David Frear Zoë Rimstad, G, Holy Angels The top-seeded Stars cruised past South St. Paul in the Section 4A final after Rimstad made a series of game-saving stops, including on a penalty kill in the final minutes. With an 11-2-3 record and a .931 save percentage, the junior is looking to lead Holy Angels to its first state title since 2005.

