Sports
China storms to fifteen minutes on the table tennis team world | Sport
Chen Meng of China takes on Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand during the women's team round of 16 match during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)
BUSAN, South Korea – China advanced to the women's and men's quarterfinals with outright victories on Wednesday, while the defending champions expect tight battles in their next matches on the final of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships.
China will face hosts South Korea in the women's quarter-finals, while they will face Japan in the men's category at the same stage.
In the round of 16 match against Thailand, Chen Meng held tight in her opening match against Suthasini Sawetta but emerged victorious 11-3, 11-5, 11-0 to put China into a leading position.
When she next took the court, Sun Yingsha faced a small test in her first match against Jinnipa Sawettabut as she took the last three points to win 11-8. The top-ranked paddler then improved her form to win the next two games 11-6, 11-5.
On the men's side, China faced little resistance to beat Romania in three sets. Ovidiu Ionescu built an early lead and was one point away from winning the opening match 10-7, but Wang Chuqin showed his tenacity and scored five points in a row to turn the tide. The world number two was unstoppable from then on, triumphing 11-1, 11-4 to launch China's winning campaign
Wang Yidi gained the upper hand in her spectacular rallies with Orawan Paranang, and the world number two triumphed 11-9, 11-7, 11-5 to put the match to bed.
Jeon Ji-hee put in a heroic performance as South Korea withstood the opening defeat of top-ranked player Shin Yu-bin to beat Brazil 3-1.
Bruna Takahashi gave Brazil a morale-boosting advantage by stunning home favorite Shin, ranked eighth in the world, in full matches.
Jeon leveled the hosts with her victory over Giulia Takahashi, Bruna's younger sister, 11-9, 11-7, 11-2.
READ ALSO: Excitement is running high in South Korea with the first table tennis worlds
Lee Zi-on put South Korea ahead with a straight win over Bruna Alexandre, and Jeon followed to take her second win of the day in straight matches against Bruna Takahashi in a clash between the two sides' top rowers.
Japan, who have reached the finals of the event in the past four editions, came through their first knockout match in dominant fashion, beating Croatia 3-0.
Other women's quarterfinalists include France, Romania, Germany, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, China.
“I didn't have a good understanding of the opponent's rhythm at the beginning, but I never gave up when I was down 8-2 in the first game and just wanted to come back point by point,” Wang noted.
Fan Zhendong of China takes on Eduard Ionescu of Romania during the men's team round of 16 match during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, South Korea, February 21, 2024. (PHOTO / XINHUA)
Fan Zhendong recorded an 11-3, 11-6, 11-5 victory over Eduard Ionescu as China led by two sets.
“Because it is the knockout stage and they won the match in the morning session, I was focused on my own game and made adjustments on the pitch,” Fan noted.
Veteran Ma Long defeated Darius Movileanu 11-8, 11-4, 11-2 to seal the deal.
“Focusing on every point is our top priority. With eight teams left in the competition, each team has the strength to challenge others, and we will do the same,” Ma said.
READ MORE: China records its third consecutive victory in the men's group in Busan
Tomokazu Harimoto, Hiroto Shinozuka and Sora Matsushima combined to help Japan record a 3-0 win over Austria and book a meeting with reigning champions China.
Group winners South Korea, France, Portugal and Germany also reached the men's last eight, while Chinese Taipei and Denmark upset their respective opponents, Sweden and Slovenia, in full sets.
Earlier on Wednesday, Hong Kong China suffered a heartbroken 3-2 defeat to Austria in the men's team round of 32 as Lam Siu Hang also lost in full matches to Andreas Levenko in the decider.
