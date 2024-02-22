Hruby second, Huskies fourth in the Prestige at PGA West

LA QUINTA, California. Behind a strong back nine on Wednesday, No. 5 Washington climbed one spot in The Prestige at PGA West's Norman Course, finishing -6 on the day and -15 on the weekend to take fourth.

“Overall it was a good day for us,” said the head coach Alan Murray said. “We got off to a slow start, but the boys did a great job and got better and better as the day went on. We've had a very busy schedule lately and we could feel a little fatigue this week, but the guys did a great job. from running across the finish line and moving up in the rankings on the last day.”

For the third consecutive tournament, a Husky finished second. This time it was like that Peter Hruby , who ended a strong week with a 68, his third round under 70 of the tournament. The Czech international posted an 11-under 202 to finish two shots off the lead.

“It was a really good week for Petr,” Murray said. “He played solid without being close to his best and he still found a way to stay in contention. This week was a testament to how well he manages himself and his game. His game continues to grow and he is definitely one of the Best.” in my opinion currently on college golf.”

The low round of the day for the Dawgs went to Taehoon song who defeated Hruby by one shot at 67. The senior finished the tournament three shots under par and tied for 26e. Just before Song was Teddy Lin by giving a -4 so that the tournament ends up at a draw of 17e.

“It was a great round from Taehoon today and he was very patient this week despite his game not being exactly where he wanted it to be,” Murray noted. “He is currently playing with a lot of maturity and in the last round he again shot his best score. That's a really nice habit he has.

“Another solid week from Teddy and he turned his round into a positive after a slow start. It was nice to see some birdies on his back 9. If he can get out of the traps quicker he has a chance to hit the halfway mark 60s one of these days, but he's a solid contributor for us as always.”

Bo Peng shot a 73 for the second day in a row, leaving three over for the week. In an up-and-down round, Find Koelle and rounded things off with four birdies, mixed to a score of 76, making it 11-over for the tournament.

“Bo fought hard and his game is going in the right direction,” Murray said. “He has been working hard on his putting and it is noticeably improving. I think Bo will have a great end to the season and be close to his best golf.

“Finn had a tough week but he talked about how much he has learned. He is such a smart boy and learns quickly. This was his first desert golf experience and I know he will be a very determined man the next time we do it see in a few months.”

At The Golf Club at Terra Lago, Drew Hopkins fired his low round of the weekend, an even-par 72, to finish fifth overall. Justin Hopkins came in just behind Warford and ended his week with a 76 for seven-over for the tournament.

“It wasn't the result we were hoping for, but this was a really good experience for our group and we learned a lot from it,” concluded Murray. “We continue to move in the right direction and we look forward to our next opportunity to compete.”

For more information about the UW men's golf team, follow @UW_MGolf on X and Instagram.