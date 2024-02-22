David's final ball boundary wins Australia's first T20I thriller

Tim-possible! David's last ball heroic ice cream series opener

Tim David's combination of raw power and icy nerves earned Australia a remarkable last-ball victory in the series-opening T20I against New Zealand, when he somehow lofted a Tim Southee yorker to the mid-wicket boundary pressed with four runs needed.

David finished on 31 no from just 10 opposite balls as he and captain Mitchell Marsh (72 no from 44) carried their team over the line in a match that looked lost for all money when Australia needed 43 from the last three overs.

But in a bat-dominated match they produced the highest ever T20 chase at Wellington Stadium, with David contributing with two crucial sixes and a boundary off the last three balls of the penultimate over the remaining 15 to get off Southee's last.

When the experienced NZ seamer conceded just three of his first three deliveries it looked like the match was over, but David produced a stunning strike that hit the boundary rope completely, and then two beyond cover before his final ball wonder netted the dive escaped. fielder at deep mid-wicket.

In a match where both teams traded heavy blows for heavy blows NZ with 13 sixes in their innings; In Australia, it looked like the hosts' profligacy in shelling out three crucial catches would prove decisive.

Scenes! Marsh and David embrace after Australia // Getty's final ball win

But the Black Caps' cause was best served by paceman Lockie Ferguson, in his comeback game after a long injury layoff, who was the difference as he returned with 1-23 from his four overs after his fellow bowlers all ran had coughed up at low rates. in double figures.

Marsh was the only Australian batsman to reach the top 50, while New Zealand had opener Devon Conway and number three Rachin Ravindra in their match-defining position, backing a total that proved insurmountable.

When Josh Inglis, batting at number five with Steve Smith watching from the sidelines, holed out a run-a-ball 20, the comparison looked beyond the visitors.

Halfway through their chase, Australia were on course at 2-110 (compared to New Zealand's 1-97 from their first 10), with the union between Marsh and Glenn Maxwell having made 41 from just 18 balls at that stage.

Maxwell's batting prowess was well known at the Wellington Stadium after the all-rounder smashed an empty plastic chair at the venue with a bullet-like blow during Australia's previous visit, at the height of New Zealand's 2021 COVID-19 restrictions.

He later signed the damaged item, which was sold to raise money for charity.

When his stumps suffered a similar fatal fate shortly after the mid-innings break, having plundered 25 of the 11 balls played, Australia's progress slowed.

The task might have become even more difficult if Josh Inglis had not been dropped at mid-on by a diving Tim Southee when he was on seven, and if Marsh had not received a double blessing from Adam Milne's next ball which he fired to square leg where Glenn Phillips missed the ball. caught and parried it for six.

The Australian captain went on to post a half-century (off 29 balls) as he kept his team in the hunt after the home side threatened to put their score out of reach and send their parochial fans into a state of euphoria.

The 113-run stand (off 64 balls) between Conway and Ravindra took New Zealand to their third highest T20I total against their historic rivals as they took advantage of the short boundary area of ​​the wicket at the venue known to locals as 'the cake'. look'.

Ravindra and Conway shared a second-wicket stand of 113 runs // Getty

Conway's 63 off 46 deliveries marked a welcome return to form for the left-hander whose previous eight T20I innings dating back more than a year had produced a top score of 20.

Even more worrying for the man likely to open alongside Tom Latham in the upcoming two-Test series against Australia, he had endured a poor home summer across all formats until hitting his tires this evening.

The 32-year-old had posted a season-high score of 29 prior to today, and that blow came in the two-Test series against under-par South Africa, where he averaged less than 12 across four innings.

And while he enjoyed some fortune against the new ball tonight, Pat Cummins' leg-side effort taking the outside edge and flying six over third, his innings could yet prove a turning point heading into the upcoming Tests.

He was initially let down by his contrastingly in-form T20 opening partner Finn Allen, who once again turned to Australia's big bowling line-up to club 32 off 17 balls to put the Black Caps innings on a flyer after skipper Mitchell Santner had chosen to club first.

Allen, the hero of NZ's victory over Australia in the 2022 T20 World Cup, smashed Josh Hazlewood's first ball into the empty seats beyond mid-wicket, then cut the next over cover for a boundary that went just inside the rope bounced. .

When Maxwell collected the ball for the next over, Allen launched the first no-ball back over the bowler's head for a six and then repeated the shot with the free hit that followed.

It was an unforgettable evening for the Australian spin pair, with Maxwell (0-32 from two) and Adam Zampa (0-42 from three) troubled by the left-handed pair of Conway and Ravindra, conceding runs at almost 15 per over.

Ravindra made a scratchy start to his innings, scoring just seven off the first ten balls he faced, before exploding into a series of knocks that have come to characterize his meteoric rise in the Test and 50-overs arena.

He then raced to a half-century off just 29 balls and the Black Caps looked at almost 230 balls in total before the set pair fell on successive deliveries, both of which were caught by Mitchell Starc off Cummins and Marsh respectively.

Their departure left NZ 3-174 at the start of the 17th, before Mark Chapman (18no from 13) and Phillips (19no from 10) posted an unbeaten 41 from 23 to take the total to 215.

Phillips brought a rare innovation to the 20-over game when he crouched like a sprinter at the non-striker's end before exploding out of the blocks the moment the bowler released the ball.

Australia's chase started at a similarly frenzied pace, with reunited opening pair David Warner and Travis Head rattling off 29 off 22 balls before overshooting an attempted heave from Milne and falling to a smart catch from NZ's Test skipper Southee who scored his only match of the match played. T20 series goes back with the flight of the ball.

Warner could have suffered a similar fall at the age of 18 when he stopped a Ferguson takedown attempt and played his first match for New Zealand since injuring his Achilles tendon in the ODI World Cup last November.

But Ravindra was unable to match his Test skipper as he raced back from mid-wicket and barely laid a hand on the chance as he dived full length.

Warner celebrated the reprieve by then hitting consecutive sixes into the crowd off stand-in captain Mitch Santner, but was killed at a third attempt as Australia slumped to 2-69 after seven.

After expressing his views on the New Zealand crowd earlier this week, referring to the barrage of insults he received from fans on previous visits to the Tasman, Warner was given a boisterous farewell as he left the field this evening and a kiss to the fans blew. stands in what seems certain to be his final appearance in New Zealand's capital.

Qantas tour of New Zealand

February 21st: Australia won the first T20 by six wickets in Wellington

February 23: Second T20, Auckland, 5.10pm AEDT

February 25: Third T20, Auckland, 11am AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

February 29 March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test Squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.