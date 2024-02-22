Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: Now that he's back in action, you can strike gold by buying low on Shea Theodore

While his goals scored are down, Sean Durzi has contributed blocked shots, which could make him attractive in a fantasy hockey trade for offensive help. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This week's edition examines a number of trade targets that are in for a strong finish to the 2023-2024 season after dealing with some injury issues. For trade-away options, we look at a few players whose fantasy stocks have fallen but who can still return solid value in potential deals.

TRADE FOR

Shea Theodore, D, Vegas Golden Knights (81% selected)

Theodore sat out 35 straight games due to an upper-body injury that required surgery to repair in late November. He took part in pre-match warmups on Monday after being activated from long-term injured reserve, but did not return to the lineup in a 4-0 win over San Jose. Theodore is expected to return to action on Tuesday against Nashville. He's a great target if you're looking to bolster your defensive group, especially if rival fantasy managers face a roster crunch to get him back into their lineups.

Theodore has scored four goals, fourteen assists, 52 shots on net and 26 blocked shots in twenty appearances this season. He was responsible for two games and eight helpers on the power play. Theodore's long layoff may have left him rusty, but it could also be an opportunity to acquire him at a lower price if you choose to exercise some patience.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Theodore for Pavel Buchnevich

Boone Jenner, C/LW, Columbus Blue Jackets (49% selected)

Jenner scored 17 goals and 22 points while being limited to 38 appearances this season. He has shown plenty of dominance in multiple categories, with 49 goals, 89 points, 374 shots on net, 126 blocked shots and 209 hits in 127 games in 2021-22 and 2022-23, despite battling injuries. It has taken a while, but the 30-year-old striker finally seems to be getting into an attacking rhythm this campaign. As a result, Jenner makes for an intriguing asset for fantasy managers.

He was in action on Tuesday night, scoring four goals during a three-game stretch. Jenner has added 17 shots, 16 hits and three blocks during that stretch while averaging 23:50 of ice time. He was mentioned in trade speculation ahead of the March 8 deadline, but President of Hockey Operations and Interim General Manager John Davidson quickly poured cold water on these rumors shortly after the firing of former General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen. The expectation is that Jenner will not be moved by Columbus, which offers more certainty and clarity for fantasy poolies. The risk of him sliding into a third-line role with a new team is gone, so his ice time and usage in all key situations can be expected to continue.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Jenner and Jonathan Marchessault for Nazem Kadri and Cole Caufield

Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW, Los Angeles Kings (49% selected)

After completing the first 50 games of 2023/2024, Arvidsson is quickly making up for lost time after recovering from back surgery in October. Since making his season debut on Feb. 15 against New Jersey, he has collected two assists, 12 shots on goal and four blocked shots in three appearances. Arvidsson's roster percentage has grown, so fantasy managers interested in his services may need to trade for him to get him in their lineup for the long haul.

Arvidsson has always been a high-volume shooter, averaging more than three shots per game in five of his previous seven seasons. He finished with just over 225 shots in each of the past two campaigns, while scoring 20 times in 66 appearances in 2021/22 and 26 times in 77 games in 2022/23. Arvidsson's line, which includes Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore, has logged the most even ice time on the Kings since his return. Arvidsson has also seen time in the best power play combination.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Arvidsson, Drew Doughty and Bryan Rust for Ryan Graves, Nico Hischier and Logan Cooley

TRADE AWAY

Sean Durzi, D, Arizona Coyotes (69% selected)

Durzi ended a pointless seven-game slump with an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton. He has been kept off the scoresheet in 13 of his past 18 appearances. Durzi has been a solid fantasy blueliner this campaign, but you could probably move him for a more consistent offensive contributor.

Despite being a popular drop lately, Durzi should have decent trade value. He's still a bit overrated in some fantasy circles due to his spot on Arizona's best power-play unit and his total number of blocked shots (108).

Example of completed deal from Yahoo Trade Market: Durzi and a ninth-round pick for Drew Doughty and a 10th-round pick

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buffalo Sabers (56% selected)

Luukkonen has taken over as Buffalo's No. 1 netminder and has a .933 save percentage over his past 14 games. He has posted an 8-6-0 record in that span, but there have been some red flags along the way. As a result, Luukkonen is a good sell-high candidate.

Luukkonen is 5-5-0 in his last ten starts. He has three shutouts over that stretch, which is more than likely an unsustainable pace. The 24-year-old netminder also has just three wins in an eight-game stretch from January 20 through February. 19. It also doesn't help that Buffalo's defensive corps will be without the services of Mattias Samuelsson, who will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season, and Owen Power, who has been week to week with a hand injury. Additionally, Luukkonen's numbers could take a hit as the team will enter a tough stretch of the schedule against some high-quality opponents after this week.

Example of a completed deal from Yahoo Trade Market: Luukkonen and Eeli Tolvanen for Logan Thompson and Alex Tuch

Seth Jones, D, Chicago Blackhawks (50% selected)

Jones had a lot of appeal during the 2023-2024 season, but has not lived up to those expectations. He has just one goal on 94 shots in 41 appearances this season, plus 15 assists and 91 blocked shots. Jones is likely a drop candidate at this stage, but it's worth seeing what you can get for him in a trade before combing through the waiver wire.

Jones should be able to improve on his career-low shooting percentage of 1.1 before the end of 2023-24. Still, it took him 31 games and 72 shots on net to score his first goal of the season. Jones' point production was spotty at best. He has just one helper despite making 18 shots in the past eight outings.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Jones and Brandon Montour for Erik Karlsson and Mike Matheson