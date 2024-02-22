Sports
College Football Playoff explores expansion to 14 teams, multiple automatic conference qualifiers
The College Football Playoff Management Committee met Wednesday in the wake of the official move to the 5+7 model for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Management Committee, which consists of the FBS commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director, has now been tasked with negotiating a future for the CFP for 2026 and beyond. That includes the format for the play-off, the distribution of revenues and the media rights deal.
Upon entering the meeting, all parties involved were expected to “their cards on the tablesaid Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. Early reports from the first day of meetings suggest conference commissioners did just that, floating several ideas that would shake up the status quo.
The Big Ten and the SEC have been at the center of discussions about the future of college football since they formed their joint advisory board, and multiple sources told Dodd that the two conferences were expected to request multiple automatic bids for the new format. Other possible changes could include expanding the field to 14 or even 16 teams.
Conference commissioners confirmed that both expansion and more automatic bidding have been discussed, although concrete decisions are likely still some way off.
“We talked about a format and 14 teams came forward,” Big Ten commissioner Tony Petiti saidtold The Athletic. “We still have more work to do.”
“All this stuff (regarding multiple automatic conference qualifiers) is premature,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told The Athletic. “At the end of the day, it's about the right model. We'll continue to listen to each other and practically try to put together something that's good for college football.”
Although the members of the CFP Management Committee appear to be following the 'no decisions' line, there is urgency to conclude an agreement. The number of teams in the field and the makeup of the play-off will determine the final details of a new media rights contract for the play-off, which will set the numbers for revenue-sharing decisions. CFP Executive Chairman Bill Hancock set a soft deadline for those final decisions, to Yahoo Sports he would like to see it done 'within a month'.
