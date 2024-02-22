Sports
San Diego Open Women's Tennis Tournament Returns, Great Deals for Military, Coronado and Students – February 24 – March. 3
Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the San Diego Open Womens Professional Tennis Tournament! Located just 20 minutes from Coronado at the Barnes Tennis Center, the tournament will showcase six of the world's top 30 players. The qualifying rounds start on February 24 and 25, followed by the main tournament on February 26 and March. 3. In an intimate setting, every seat offers an exceptional view of the action-packed matches.
Plan to see standout players Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, both high-ranking Americans; former world number one Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova; and Canadian star Leylah Fernandez. Pegula has four WTA titles and multiple Grand Slam quarter-finals, while Navarro's meteoric rise has taken her from 462 in 2020 to 23 in 2024. Wozniacki, with 30 WTA singles titles, remains a formidable force following her return to the game , and Fernandez , a crowd favorite, made headlines when she and Emma Radacanu reached the 2021 US Open Finals as teenagers. Visit for the latest player lineup and special events wtasdopen.com.
Special events include a Fan Village where fans can get autographs and attend Q&As with players; a Celebrity tennis match on February 29 featuring Steve Weismann, a Grand Slam Doubles champion, and two surprise guests; an afterparty on March 1; extraordinary VIP experiences, and more.
See the end of the article for more special events and discount codes, including a half-price deal on Mondays for military members, 25% off student discounts on Tuesdays, and a 10% daily discount for Coronado tennis players and fans.
New this year is a day ticket for tennis on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, instead of separate tickets for day and evening sessions. “We're trying to (increase) the fan experience and the player experience and then operate the tournament itself at a higher level,” said tournament director Ryan Redondo. We want to make it a big event. So not just tennis, but also for those who may not like tennis or are new to it. Kind of a presentation of the facility, a presentation of San Diego and the activations that we have.
Excitement among the Coronados tennis community
Coronado residents and tennis teammates shared their excitement about the event.
How lucky are we to have the best women's tennis playing in our own backyard?! said Katie Hart. The event is first class, up close and personal. The intimate setting gives you the feeling that you are in the match. I have had the privilege of attending the tournaments (San Diego Open) over the past few years. Some highlights include witnessing Sofia Kenin in the final, seeing Ons Jabeur warming up on a back court, Danielle Collins/CoCo Vandeweghe making it to the doubles final for Vandeweghe's final match before retirement, and Coco Gauff who played fierce singles and doubles match after match. There are truly too many highlights to mention, and I look forward to witnessing some fantastic tennis!
I'm really looking forward to the San Diego Open this year. I was very impressed with the tournament last year, said team captain Jill Webster. It was fun to see our local venue transformed for such a big event. Our Coronado team bought a group of tickets to go together next week and that will probably be my favorite part, seeing who can spot Jessica Pegula first and just enjoying the great tennis with friends.
I love the San Diego Open because we get to see top players up close, just minutes from where we live, said Hayley Monger. Pegula is my favorite and she usually does well in these types of tournaments. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Leylah Fernandez and Paula Badosa are always fun to watch and I'm very curious to see how Dayana Yastremska does after reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open. And obviously I'd like to see (local San Diegan and wildcard qualifier) Katherine Hui go far. It's always an exciting day because you can visit the singles and doubles courts all day long and know you'll see top players!
Enjoy the tournament and know that you are giving back at the same time
Youth Tennis San Diego (YTSD) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that runs the tournament. As part of its mission, YTSD provides free and low-cost tennis programs to schools, parks and recreation centers. In addition, it is the only organization in the United States to host more than a dozen USTA-sanctioned events with no entry fees.
We introduced the WTA tournament to help improve what we actually do. This tournament is supported by a nonprofit organization focused on supporting youth and youth development, Redondo said. The (youth) gets to see the best women and the best professional athletes in the world. So you know, we give them a chance to dream. We give community stakeholders the opportunity to understand what we stand for. The sponsors we have, Cymbiotika, Resmed and Rady Children's Hospital, have really supported this event based on our initiative to support and increase the health of women and girls.
Prize money
This year's tournament will offer $922,573 in prize money, an 18% increase from 2023. The WTA is working to achieve parity in prize money with men's tournaments, a goal the WTA and others have set for 2027 tournaments of two weeks, and by 2027. 2033 for weeklong tournaments such as the San Diego Open.
That was a collective decision by the WTA, the Players Council, the Tournament Council and everyone involved in the WTA, to raise the women's prize money so that it would be equal across the board to the men's ATP. So that's a commitment from everyone to say, 'This is how we want to make things right for women's sports and women's tennis,'” Redondo said.
Fans may know that the Grand Slam tennis tournaments US Open, Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon have offered equal prize money since 2007. In particular, the US Open has offered equal prize money since 1973 (thanks, Billie Jean King and eight other women who formed what is today known as the WTA). What is less known is that payouts for women's tournaments are often around half of those for men's tournaments of the same level (www.perfect-tennis.com/prize-money). An exception is the tournament with 1000 levels Indian Wells, which started offering equal prize money in 2012.
The increase at this year's San Diego Open represents a major commitment to achieving equal prize money for women's and men's tournaments.
Special events schedule and discount codes
click here for the full schedule of special events and to purchase tickets.
- Every day. Coronado Tennis players receive a 10% discount on tickets. Use code Coronado10
- Sat February 24. Rady Children's Day. All children up to 16 years old have free admission. No ticket required.
- Mon February 26. Reserved Military Appreciation Day. Active members of the military and military veterans receive a 50% discount on tickets. Use code Military50 for soldiers and families. All military members in uniform receive free admission. A Color Guard ceremony and a Wounded Warrior Clinic are also scheduled.
- Tuesday February 27. College day. All students receive a 25% discount on tickets, using the codes SDSU25, UCSD25, USD25, PLNU25, Miracosta25, Miramar25, SW25, SDCC25. Students can also receive a free hot dog at tournament concessions with their student ID.
- Wednesday February 28. Rady Children's mental strength/mindfulness reading. Don't miss this special conversation with WTA player and mindfulness expert Fadel Zeidan. This popular session, which takes place before the matches at 12.30pm, will shed light on how to be mentally prepared for challenges that come your way in sport and in life.
- Thursday February 29. Rady Children's Celebrity Tennis Match. Two-time Grand Slam Doubles champion Vania King and award-winning host Steve Weissman, along with two surprise guests, will play a celebrity tennis match on Stadium Court at 4:45 p.m.
- Fri, Mar 1. Women's Empowerment evening and afterparty. Special women's panel on how tennis has prepared me for success from 4:30pm to 5:15pm in the Fan Village. The tournament will recognize six outstanding women in a special ceremony on Stadium Court between the evening matches. The evening will end with an afterparty for all fans in the tournament's Sipwell Lounge. The first 100 partygoers will receive a free dessert and a free drink.
Daily start times
Day 1 Qualifying Saturday February 24 10am
Day 2 Qualifying Sun February 25 11am
Main tournament sessions
Mon 26 February, Tuesday 27 February and Wed 28 February 1pm
Thursday, February 29 – 11:30 am and 5:30 pm
Fri March 1 Quarter-finals 11.30am and 5.30pm
Fed up. March 2 Semi-finals 1 p.m
Doubles Championship Sun March 3, 1:30 PM
Singles Championship Sun, March 3, 4 p.m
