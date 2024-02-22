



The Korean men's and women's table tennis teams qualified for the Paris Olympics after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan on Wednesday.

In the round of 16 matches, the women's team recorded a 3–1 victory over Brazil, before the men's team defeated India 3–0.

Each team consists of five players, but only three play in a team match with a best-of-five format.

The men's team features Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalists Lim Jong-hoon and An Jae-hyun, along with Lee Sang-su, Jang Woo-jin and Park Gyu-hyeon.

In the women's team, Hangzhou Asian Games gold medalists Shin Yu-bin and Jeon Ji-hee compete alongside Lee Zi-on, Yoon Hyo-bin and Lee Eun-hye.

Shin and Jeon were the only ones to win gold in table tennis for Korea at the Asiad last year and topped the podium in the women's doubles.

The duo also featured in Wednesday's match and showed solid form, which is a good sign ahead of the Paris Olympics in July.

The Olympics will be Shin's second, having competed at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the age of 17 as the youngest-ever Korean Olympic table tennis player.

This year may be a chance for her to win her first Olympic medal alongside Jeon, who will be competing in the Games for the third time.

Since table tennis was adopted as an Olympic sport in 1988, Korea has won 18 medals in the sport, making it the second winningest country after China at 60 years.

However, Korea has suffered a medal drought in the recent Olympics, having failed to win a medal in the 2016 and 2020 tournaments.

The last time Korea won an Olympic medal was in 2012 when Joo Se-hyuk, Oh Sang-eun and Ryu Seung-min took silver in the men's team competition. The women's team's last Olympic medal was in 2008, when Dang Ye-seo, Kim Kyung-ah and Park Mi-young secured bronze.

At the past four Olympic Games, China won gold medals in both the men's and women's team competitions.

The Korean women's team will face China in the quarterfinals later in the afternoon starting Thursday as of press time, while the men's team will play Denmark on Friday. BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/news/2024-02-22/sports/olympics/Korean-mens-and-womens-table-tennis-team-qualify-for-Paris-2024/1986666

