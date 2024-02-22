Softball participates in Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The University of Hawai'i softball team (1-4) begins its first and only preseason road trip of 2024. Rainbow Wahine's first game at Cal Baptist was rained out Tuesday. The 'Bows now turn their focus to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California. UH will play five games in four days, opening against Rutgers on Thursday, February 22 at 10:00 AM HT. On Friday. Feb. 23 UH will play a doubleheader, starting with old Western Athletic Conference rival Fresno State at 8:30 a.m. HT, followed by California at 11 a.m. HT. Hawai'i is off on Saturday, but will close out the tournament on Sunday with a double-dip on Sunday against Illinio at 6:30 a.m. HT, followed by Tennessee at 9:30 a.m. HT. Previously, Hawai'i participated in the tournament when it was called the Cathedral City Classic for four straight seasons from 2008 to 2011.

MARY NUTTER COLLEGIATE CLASSIC Opponents | Date | Time Rutger | Thursday February 22 | 10:00 AM HT (Wrigley) Fresno State | Fri. February 23 | 8:30am HT (Yankee)

California | Fri. February 23 | 11:00 AM HT (Yankee) Illinois | Like this. February 25 | 6:30 AM HT (Des Moines)

No. 2 Tennessee | Like this. February 25 | 9:30am HT (Fenway) Place Big League Dreams Complex (Cathedral City, California) Live stream Flo Softball Live stats Rutgers- None

Fresno State

California

Illinois

Tennessee MNCC website CLICK HERE Game notes Hawaii Social media @HawaiiSB |#HawaiiSB|@HawaiiSoftball |Facebook



HAWAI'I RAINBOW WAHINE (1-4, Big West) Head coach: Bob Koelen (33rd season)

Admission to UH: 1.055-805-1

General record:1,153-787-1 (38th season)

RUTGERS (6-4, Big Ten) Head coach:Kristen Butler

Register with RU: 110-135 (sixth season)

General record:214-257 (ninth season)

All-time series:First meeting

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (7-4, Berg West) Head coach:Stacy May-Johnson (third season)

Record at FSU: 42-67

General record:83-102 (fifth season)

All-time series:23-66

Last encounter:UH defeated the Bulldogs in the 2019 Paradise Classic in Honolulu, 7-6

Stripe: UH won one

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (10-1, Pac-12) Head coach:Chelsea Spencer (fourth season)

Recording at Cal: 80-68-2

General record:The same

All-time series:11-26

Last encounter: UH defeated the Golden Bears 6-1 on 12-3-22 in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic

Stripe: UH won one

ILLINOIS FIGHTS ILLINI (1-4 Big Ten) Head coach:Tyra Perry (ninth season)

Illinois record: 243-166

General record: 652-554-1 (22nd season)

All-time record:2-0

Last encounter: UH defeated Illinois 7-2 on 03-24-2005 in the Stanford Classic tournament

Stripe: UH has won two

No. 5/5 TENNESSEE LADY VOLS (4-2, SEC) Head coach:Karen weekly

Tennessee record: 1,041-328 (23 season)

General record: 1,264-425-2 (28 seasons)

All-time record: 2-8

Last encounter: The Lady Vols defeated UH 10-5 on 3/15/2018 in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic

Stripe: Tennessee won the last three