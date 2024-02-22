Sports
Softball participates in Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The University of Hawai'i softball team (1-4) begins its first and only preseason road trip of 2024. Rainbow Wahine's first game at Cal Baptist was rained out Tuesday. The 'Bows now turn their focus to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California. UH will play five games in four days, opening against Rutgers on Thursday, February 22 at 10:00 AM HT. On Friday. Feb. 23 UH will play a doubleheader, starting with old Western Athletic Conference rival Fresno State at 8:30 a.m. HT, followed by California at 11 a.m. HT. Hawai'i is off on Saturday, but will close out the tournament on Sunday with a double-dip on Sunday against Illinio at 6:30 a.m. HT, followed by Tennessee at 9:30 a.m. HT. Previously, Hawai'i participated in the tournament when it was called the Cathedral City Classic for four straight seasons from 2008 to 2011.
|MARY NUTTER COLLEGIATE CLASSIC
|Opponents | Date | Time
|Rutger | Thursday February 22 | 10:00 AM HT (Wrigley)
Fresno State | Fri. February 23 | 8:30am HT (Yankee)
Illinois | Like this. February 25 | 6:30 AM HT (Des Moines)
|Place
|Big League Dreams Complex (Cathedral City, California)
|Live stream
|Flo Softball
|Live stats
|Rutgers- None
Fresno State
California
Illinois
Tennessee
|MNCC website
|CLICK HERE
|Game notes
|Hawaii
|Social media
|@HawaiiSB|#HawaiiSB|@HawaiiSoftball |Facebook
HAWAI'I RAINBOW WAHINE (1-4, Big West)Head coach:Bob Koelen (33rd season)
Admission to UH: 1.055-805-1
General record:1,153-787-1 (38th season)
RUTGERS (6-4, Big Ten)Head coach:Kristen Butler
Register with RU: 110-135 (sixth season)
General record:214-257 (ninth season)
All-time series:First meeting
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (7-4, Berg West)Head coach:Stacy May-Johnson (third season)
Record at FSU: 42-67
General record:83-102 (fifth season)
All-time series:23-66
Last encounter:UH defeated the Bulldogs in the 2019 Paradise Classic in Honolulu, 7-6
Stripe: UH won one
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (10-1, Pac-12)Head coach:Chelsea Spencer (fourth season)
Recording at Cal: 80-68-2
General record:The same
All-time series:11-26
Last encounter: UH defeated the Golden Bears 6-1 on 12-3-22 in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic
Stripe: UH won one
ILLINOIS FIGHTS ILLINI (1-4 Big Ten)Head coach:Tyra Perry (ninth season)
Illinois record: 243-166
General record: 652-554-1 (22nd season)
All-time record:2-0
Last encounter: UH defeated Illinois 7-2 on 03-24-2005 in the Stanford Classic tournament
Stripe: UH has won two
No. 5/5 TENNESSEE LADY VOLS (4-2, SEC)Head coach:Karen weekly
Tennessee record: 1,041-328 (23 season)
General record: 1,264-425-2 (28 seasons)
All-time record: 2-8
Last encounter: The Lady Vols defeated UH 10-5 on 3/15/2018 in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic
Stripe: Tennessee won the last three
NEWS & NOTES Hawai'i enters this week with a 1-4 overall record after playing in the Bank of Hawai'i Paradise Classic. UH's only win came against Kansas City, but the 'Bows fell twice to Nevada, BYU and Ole Miss.
Junior catcher Isabella Martinez leads UH in offense with a .545 (6-for-11) batting average and three RBI. Last season, she finished the season as the sixth most strikeout player in the NCAA DI with just four strikeouts in 53 games.
Junior transfer pitcher Addison Kostrencich earned her first win as Rainbow Wahine with a complete-game, two-hit shutout against Kansas City. This weekend she lost 1-1 to Ole Miss in the tournament final.
Critically acclaimed senior second baseman Maya Nakamura has started slowly offensively, but even though she is batting .071 (1-for-14), she leads UH with three runs scored. Defensively, she was solid and made some highlight plays on second down.
Senior designated player Haley Johnson It was a steady cleanup, going 0222 (4-for-12) with a double and an RBI. Johnson also spent some time behind the plate, replacing Martinez at catcher.
The UH offense returns the top six hitters from last year's team, who were responsible for 74% of the team's hits, 66% of UH's runs scored, 73% of its RBI and 72% of its home run production of the team.
Senior utility player Mya'Liah Bethea started the season with a pair of home runs in the opening week. For her career, Bethea has 17 home runs. Last year she led the Big West with 12 home runs.
Veteran Infield Leadership – UH has seven upperclassmen back on the starting defense, including the entire infield and, depending on the lineup, two in the outfield. In addition to the pitchers, the 'Bows have junior Isabella Martinez returning at catcher and senior Dallas Millwood returns to first base after a season-ending injury suffered in the second week of last year cut her season short. Second baseman Nakamura and senior shortstop Malia Xiao Gin return as the eternal doubles duo in the middle. And senior utility player Clinical Office returns to play primarily in the hot corner.
Hawaii lost Cira Bartolotti who started all 53 games in centerfield last year, but as a junior Chloe Borges emerged as one of the starters there. When she pitches, senior Mya'Liah Bethea can shift from left to center. Last season, after MIllwood folded, Bethea started the rest of the season at first base. Rightfield may be the only position where an underclassman gets the nod. Sophomore Maycen Gibbs has had the early lock in right field and sophomore position Cerra Yamamoto will most likely see time in left field.
The pitching staff is led by junior transfer Addison Kostrencich and sophomore Key-Annah Campbell-Pua, with Kostrencich posting a 1-1 record while Campbell-Pua started two games. She took a 2–0 lead in the sixth inning with two outs before giving up a heartbreaking three-run home run against BYU. Borges made one start but struggled in UH's first game against Ole Miss. Millie Fidge made a few relief appearances and McKenna Kostyszyn came to help against the rebels.
After a standout season in which she earned Big West First Team and NFCA All-Region honors, the senior became second baseman Maya Nakamura was the only Rainbow Wahine to be named to the All-Big West Preseason Team. Nakamura was excellent on both offense and defense last year, leading UH with a .390 batting average, a .531 on-base%, 35 runs scored and 29 walks.
UH was picked to finish sixth in the 2024 Big West Preseason Coaches' Poll. The preseason poll was voted on by the conference's head coaches. Hawai'i totaled 46 points — just one point behind UC Davis, which had 47. Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State were separated by just two points at the top of the poll. The Titans are the preseason No. 1 seed with 77 points and six first-place votes, while defending BW champion Beach had 75 points and four first-place votes.


