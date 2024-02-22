The Nigerian cricket teams are going to have tough enemies





Nigerian Senior men and women cricket teams face tough draws in the group stage of the upcoming 13th African Games in Ghana from March 8 to 24, PUNCH Sports Extra reports. Cricket will make its debut at the Games, with seven of the International Cricket Council's 18 member nations including Nigeria, hosts Ghana, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Namibia, as well as the two full ICC members, South Africa and Zimbabwe. fighting at the Achimota Cricket Grounds in Accra. For the men, Nigeria is in Group B with Namibia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania. The Yellow Greens are the lowest-ranked team in the group and recent encounters against the teams in last year's T20 World Cup qualifiers yielded just one win against Tanzania for Steve Tikolo's men. Currently ranked 38th in the world, Nigeria will open their group match against 33rd-ranked Tanzania on March 17 before facing the highest-ranked team in the group, Namibia (11th), on March 18. Their last group match is against Zimbabwe. , two days later in 13th place. Among the women, Nigeria is in Group A alongside South Africa, Namibia and Tanzania. Like the Yellow Greens, the Female Yellow Greens are also behind their opponents in terms of rankings. Their first match will be against 19th-ranked Tanzania on March 7 after both sides square off at the Nigeria Cricket Federation T20i invitational tournament in Lagos next week. That match will be followed by another test against Namibia, who are ranked 17th in the world, while their final group match is against South Africa, who are currently the fifth best team in the world. While the women's team will strengthen for the African Games next week with the NCF T20i tournament in Lagos, their male counterparts, who won the first West Africa Trophy last October, have also intensified their training for the Games at the Tafawa Balewa Square oval in Lagos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/african-games-nigerias-cricket-teams-get-tough-foes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos