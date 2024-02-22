ESPN says this is the biggest question facing Michigan football this spring





Michigan football has a lot of questions to answer, not just this fall, but once spring ball starts in about a month. After nine years with the program, Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL and the entire defensive staff also left this offseason. There has been a lot of player turnover, with quarterback JJ McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, defensive back Mike Sainristil, the starting offensive line, and many more also leaving for the NFL. The new coaching staff has been hired, with former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore moving into the head coaching spot, and while there are still many official announcements to be made regarding his upcoming assistants, at this point we know who they all are. ESPN weighed in on Wednesday on what the top 25 teams' biggest question needs to be answered this spring, and for the Michigan Wolverines, it's all about who will replace JJ McCarthy under center. Who will win the Wolverines' quarterback battle? Now that Jim Harbaugh's mission to bring back Ann Arbor has been accomplished (and now that Harbaugh is the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers), the Wolverines will undergo a bit of a reset under new head coach Sherrone Moore. That starts and ends with who will replace JJ McCarthy at quarterback. Jack Tuttle's approval for a seventh year of eligibility changes the dynamic for Moore. In addition to Tuttle, Jadyn Davis, No. 166 in the 2024 ESPN 300), the cycle's fourth-best dual-threat quarterback, enters the program as part of a 16th class, joining Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji on the roster. The beginning of the Moore era will be determined by who gets the keys to the offense. Much of the offseason hype has been built around Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal for the position. Denegal got a late hype around bowl preparation, but Orji mimicking Jalen Milroe during preparation Alabama in the Rose Bowl came as a special package in almost every game, just as his predecessor, McCarthy, did in 2021. Tuttle's return makes things interesting, as does freshman Jadyn Davis. But our feeling is that it will be one of the above two, given the benefit they provide. Nevertheless, the field will have a chance to make an impact during spring ball and perhaps cement himself as the quarterback of the future. An equally big question for us is: who will the wide receivers be? The story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/espn-says-biggest-facing-michigan-010337886.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

