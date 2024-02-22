Today in History: February 22, US hockey team defeats USSR in 'Miracle on Ice'

Today in history
Today is Thursday, February 22, the 53rd day of 2024. There are 313 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On February 22, 1980, the Miracle on Ice took place in Lake Placid, New York, when the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)
At this date:
In 1630, English settlers in the Massachusetts Bay Colony first tasted popcorn brought to them by an Indian named Quadequina for their Thanksgiving feast.
In 1732, the first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.
In 1784, an American merchant ship, the Empress of China, left New York for the Far East to trade goods with China.
In 1935, it became illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House.
The first Daytona 500 race was held in 1959; although Johnny Beauchamp was initially declared the winner, the win was later awarded to Lee Petty.
In 1967, more than 25,000 American and South Vietnamese troops launched Operation Junction City, aimed at destroying a Viet Cong stronghold near the Cambodian border. (Although the communists were expelled, they later returned.)
In 1987, pop artist Andy Warhol died in a New York City hospital at the age of 58.
In 1997, scientists in Scotland announced that they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal and producing a lamb named Dolly. (Dolly, however, was later put to sleep after a short life marred by premature aging and illness.)
In 2010, Najibullah Zazi (nah-jee-BOO-lah ZAH-zee), accused of buying beauty products to make bombs for an attack on the New York City subway, pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction. (Zazi faced life in prison, but spent nearly a decade after his arrest helping the US identify and prosecute terrorists; he received a 10-year sentence, followed by supervised release.)
In 2016, the city council of Charlotte, North Carolina, voted 7-4 in favor of a new law allowing transgender people to choose public restrooms that match their gender identity.
In 2017, the Trump administration lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school restrooms and locker rooms that match their chosen gender identity.
In 2020, Bernie Sanders won a resounding victory in the Nevada presidential caucuses, cementing his status as the Democratic frontrunner.
The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 topped 500,000 in 2021, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Today's birthdays: Actor Paul Dooley is 96. Actor James Hong is 95. Actor John Ashton is 76. Actor Miou-Miou is 74. Actor Julie Walters is 74. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 74. Actor Ellen Greene is 73. Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 72. Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 69. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 61. Actor-comedian Rachel Dratch is 58. Actor Paul Lieberstein is 57. Actor Jeri Ryan is 56. Actor Thomas Jane is 55. TV host Clinton Kelly is 55. Actor Tamara Mello is 54. Actor-singer Lea Salonga is 53. Actor Jose Solano is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 52. Rock musician Scott Phillips is 51. Singer James Blunt is 50. Actor Drew Barrymore is 49. Actor Liza Huber is 49. Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White Ts) is 45. Rock musician Joe Hottinger (Halestorm) is 42. Actor Zach Roerig is 39.