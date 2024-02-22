Sports
North Carolina State University
Friday's game will air on Spectrum Sports and stream live on ESPN+. A free audio stream will be available for Friday's game on the Varsity Network App and will be available on the radio on WKNC 88.1.
There will be no live video stream available for Saturday and Sunday's games in Honolulu. Due to scheduling conflicts and travel restrictions, there will be no NC State baseball radio broadcast for Saturday or Sunday's games at Les Murakami Stadium. Fans can still tune in to Hawaii's radio feed by clicking here.
Live stats are available for all three games. Links for all three games of this weekend's series are listed above.
PROJECTED STARTING PHRERS
Friday RHP Sam Highfill (NCSU) vs. LHPHarrison Bodendorf (Hawaii)
Saturday LHP Dominic Fritton (NCSU) vs. LHP Randy Abshier (Hawaii)
Sunday LHP Ryan Marohn (NCSU) vs. TBD (Hawaii)
THE MATCHUP: SERIES AGAINST HAWAII
NC State holds a 2-1 series lead against Hawaii, having won two of three games in the only series meeting in 2017. More notes from the series against VCU can be found below:
NC State opened its 2017 campaign with a weekend series in Hawaii, winning matchups on Friday and Sunday before returning home to Raleigh with a series victory.
The Wolfpack captured game one of the first and only previous series meeting 4-0 on February 17, 2017. The pitching trio of starter Sean Adler, Austin Staley and Zach Usselman combined to allow just five hits in the shutout victory.
NC State secured the series victory over the Rainbow Warriors with an 8-1 victory on February 19, 2017. Brett Kinneman, Evan Mendoza and Joe Dunand each posted multi-hit performances in the win. Starting pitcher Tommy Dejuneas earned the pitching victory after throwing 5.2 scoreless innings.
Although NC State did not open its season on the road in 2024, the last time the Wolfpack did not open the year at Doak Field at Dail Park was the series at Manoa in 2017.
1,000 WIN IN RED AND WHITE
Head coach Elliott Avent reached another milestone in his coaching career on Sunday in the 5-3 victory over VCU. With the victory, Avent earned his 1,000th win as head coach at NC State. He became the fifth active Division I head coach with 1,000 wins at one school and two wins at his alma mater, VCU. The 28-year-old Wolfpack head coach joins Danny Hall (Georgia Tech), Keith Guttin (Missouri State), John Anderson (Minnesota) and Gary Gilmore (Coastal Carolina) on the active roster. He also became the 35th qualifying Division I head coach (active or inactive) to reach 1,000 wins at one school. Avent's 1,000th win with the Pack came exactly 9,864 days after his first victory at NC State on February 15, 1997, over Charleston Southern (6-0).
SCOUTING HAWAII
Hawaii (2-2) opened the season with a series split against Ole Miss at Les Murakami Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors dropped their first two matchups before picking up a pair of victories with a combined margin of victory of 22-5. Freshman infielder Elijah Ickes leads the Rainbow Warriors with a .556 batting average (5-for-9), six runs scored, five hits and an on-base percentage of .714. The Hawaii offense found multiple ways to get runners on base during its opening series against the Rebels, drawing 27 walks and earning seven walks off hit batsmen, both of which rank first in the Big West and in the top 40 in the country. Hawaii head coach Rich Hill and Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent also meet in a matchup of two of the nine active head coaches with 1,000 career wins or more.
NEWCOMERS SHINE ON THE HILL
NC State's pitching staff has a lot of new, young faces in 2024. Those young faces gained valuable experience during opening weekend against VCU as five new Wolfpack pitchers made their debuts. Freshman Ryan Marohn, Jacob Dudan And Jaxon Lucas each made the first appearances of their college careers while they were sophomores Shane Van Dam and oldest Hollis Fanning each made their first pitching appearances in a Wolfpack uniform. NC State's freshman trio of Marohn, Dudan and Lucas combined to pitch nine innings while allowing just one run, five hits and four walks with 13 strikeouts. Van Dam dominated in his Division I debut, pitching four scoreless innings with five strikeouts to cap off the Pack's Opening Day win.
First-year SLUGGERS SHINE IN DEBUT
NC State true freshmen Alex Sosa And Luke Nixon each earned their first career start against VCU this weekend. Redshirt freshman Drew Lanphere also earned his first start in Sunday's win over the Rams. Sosa, Nixon and Lanphere each recorded their first career hits and an RBI last weekend. Second-year transfer Josh High He also recorded a single on Friday in the first start of his Wolfpack career.
FRIDAY IS FOR THE MAYOR
Sam Highfill, often referred to as The Mayor by his teammates, got the second Opening Day start of his Wolfpack career in Friday's season opener against VCU. After allowing the first three baserunners to reach range, Highfill settled down and allowed just one run and one hit over five innings, striking out six to earn his second win on Opening Day in his Wolfpack -career. His first opening day victory came in the Pack's 24-6 victory over Evansville on February 18, 2022.
COMEBACK PACKAGE
NC State rallied 11 times last season (30.6% or 11/36 of wins in 2023) after falling behind first. The Wolfpack fell behind early on Opening Day before scoring six unanswered points in a dominant 6-1 victory over VCU last Friday.
TO THE WEST (LIKE REAL WEST)
NC State's first road series of 2024 will take place in Hawaii, the 50th state to join the United States in 1959. The Wolfpack's three-game series in Hawaii will also mark the first regular-season game played outside the Eastern Time Zone. since March 1, 2020, when NC State defeated Minnesota 11-7 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to cap off a perfect 3-0 weekend against three different Big 10 teams. The Pack's most recent game outside the Eastern Time Zone came in the 2021 College World Series, in a 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt on June 25, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://gopack.com/news/2024/2/21/baseball-13-wolfpack-opens-weekend-series-at-hawaii-on-friday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
