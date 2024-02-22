Bison Media Blog: NDSU football will face a big-money coaching staff at Colorado – InForum





FARGO North Dakota State will have to deal with more than quarterback Shadeur Sanders and wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter when the Bison play the University of Colorado next season. They will be facing one of the best coaching staffs money can buy. The 10 full-time assistants will earn a combined $4.65 million, according to BuffZone.com, an online publication covering Colorado football. That's in addition to the school-record $4.59 million the staff earned last season. CU has made a number of changes, most notably the hiring of veteran offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. The Buffaloes also added a new defensive coordinator midway through last season in Robert Livingston, offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and receivers coach Jason Phillips. Shurmur, Livingston and Loadholt all have extensive NFL experience. According to BuffZone, Livingston will make $800,000 this year and $995,000 next year. Shurmur will also make $800,000 this year, while Loadholt has a one-year deal at $325,000 and Phillips at $315,000. Head coach Deion Sanders made $5.5 million last year in a five-year contract worth nearly $30 million. Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was the highest-paid assistant at his position last year at $2.05 million. Washington OC Ryan Grubb was listed at $2 million. By comparison, new Bison head coach Tim Polasek will make just 14% of CU assistants' total salaries. Polasek signed a five-year contract, starting with a base salary of $330,000 per year.

Jeff would like to dispel the idea that he was there when Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press, but he is already in his third decade as a reporter at Forum Communications. The son of a reporter and an English teacher, and the brother of a reporter, Jeff has worked at the Jamestown Sun, the Bismarck Tribune and since 1990 at The Forum, where he has covered North Dakota State athletics since 1995 .

Jeff has covered all nine of NDSU's Division I FCS national football titles and written three books: “Horns Up,” “North Dakota Tough” and “Covid Kids.” He is the radio host of “The Golf Show with Jeff Kolpack” from April to August.

