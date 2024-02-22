Sports
Coco Gauff named to TIME's annual Women of the Year list
TIME has named world No. 3 and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff the annual edition Women of the year list, which recognizes extraordinary leaders fighting for a more equal world.
Gauff, 19, is the youngest woman and only athlete on the list.
“Having an activist in the family — Gauff's grandmother was the first black student at her Delray Beach, Florida, high school in 1961 — has shaped her perspective.” Sean Gregory wrote for TIME. “In the days following the 2020 killing of George Floyd, Gauff posted about the injustice on social media and spoke at a protest.”
Gauff said in the article, “It was to the point where I cried about it because I felt like I had to say something. She addressed the crowd in Delray Beach: When you choose silence, you choose the side of the oppressor .” .”
For Gauff, activism and advocacy come naturally. Growing up, her father reminded her, “You can change the world with your racket.” She remains committed to using her platform to speak out.
“Especially in this day and age, I will say growing up in tennis, coming from the lineage of Billie Jean King, Venus Williams and Althea Gibson, I feel like this sport is very popular in advocating for equality and justice,” shared Gauff to reporters. on Wednesday during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. “I feel comfortable doing that.
“Growing up with my family, my family history, I feel like that was just something that I knew: whether I was going to be a tennis player or not, even if I was a kid in a regular high school, I was probably going to be a part of a club or something along those lines. I just feel like that's something I've been passionate about since I was a kid.”
An incredible honor @TIME names @CocoGauff added to the annual TIME Women of the Year list. The list recognizes extraordinary leaders who fight for a more equal world.
wta (@WTA) February 21, 2024
This week in Dubai, Gauff was asked by Egyptian reporter Reem Abulleil whether she was following the crisis in Gaza. Once again Gauff spoke out.
“I feel like it's very ignorant to say you're not aware of it because it's everywhere, you see it on the news and I think it's important for us as privileged citizens to do our research and simply continue to demand that our leaders make change. I will never advocate that,” she said in an exclusive interview with The national one.
“And I'm advocating for peace and I'm advocating for the thousands, I think it's almost like I said at this point millions, of children and innocent people who are being killed for a conflict that I don't think should be allowed to happen.”
Gauff was named to the list alongside activists, scientists and artists, including Academy Award-nominated director Greta Gerwig, Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day, climate activist Jacqui Patterson and economist and Nobel laureate Claudia Goldin. She will attend a celebratory gala in Los Angeles next month before competing in the BNP Paribas Open.
“Obviously tennis is the main priority,” Gauff said. “Once I step off the court, I'm a person. I don't hit shots anymore while eating food and stuff. I actually think.
“I am a person. I have opinions. I have thoughts. I feel like I have a responsibility regarding the platform that tennis has given me to not use it in vain.”
The full list of 12 awards and related tributes will appear in the upcoming issue of TIME and will be available on newsstands Friday, March 1, and now at time.com/woty.
