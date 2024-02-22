ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships: Hong Kong defeated Taiwanese to reach the semi-finals





Hong Kong's women booked their place in Friday's semi-finals of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships by beating higher-ranked Chinese Taipei in a match that went down to the wire. The city's team had already defeated Poland 3-1 in the round of 16 on Wednesday to set up the last eight meeting on Thursday. Getting this far secured them a place at this year's Olympic Games in Paris even before the quarter-finals, but they also continued to pursue their medal ambitions in the current competition.

Facing the Taiwanese, who are ranked fourth in the world, the fifth-ranked Hong Kongers easily won the first match in Busan, South Korea, as Doo Hoi-kem defeated Chen Szu-yu 3-0. Hong Kong's Zhu Chengzhu in action in her first match of the quarterfinals against Cheng I-ching. Photo: Reuters However, Hong Kong then suffered a setback when Zhu Chengzhu lost to Cheng I-ching by the same margin. Lee Ho-ching got them back on track with a 3-1 defeat to Li Yu-jhun before Doo lost to Cheng to make the aggregate score 2-2. It was left to Zhu to finish the job against Chen, and she did so with a 3-1 scoreline, prevailing 11-9, 4-11, 11-8, 16-14. She was then a newcomer to the Hong Kong team and defeated Doo, Lee and Minnie Soo Wai-yam, who had won Olympic bronze the previous year, to finish the event with a 7–1 win–loss record, helping her team saved twice from the brink of defeat before ultimately losing in the quarter-finals. When Ping-Pong Diplomacy Fails: Son Heung-min Injured Finger in Fight in South Korea She is now Hong Kong's highest-ranked player, at number 51 in the world. Hong Kong is likely to face even stricter testing. They expected to meet second-placed Japan in the last four on Friday, with China lurking on the other side of the draw as a likely opponent in the final. The men from Hong Kong, ranked 14th in the world, missed out on a place at the Olympic Games here. They needed to reach the quarter-finals to earn a spot, losing 3–2 in the round of 32 to 10th-ranked Austria.

