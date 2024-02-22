Relay records mark day 1 of the MPSF Swimming Championships





ST. GEORGE, Utah The University of Hawaii swimming teams opened the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships with three relay victories on Wednesday in St. George, Utah, including record-breaking performances in the men's 200-meter individual medley and the 800 freestyle relay. UH's team of Karol Ostrowski , Justin Lisoway , Grant Stoddard And Jakub Ksiazek won the 200 medley relay in a time of 1 minute, 24.44 seconds, breaking the school and MPSF championship records on the opening day of the meet at the Utah Tech Human Performance Center. Ostrowski, Mario Surkovic , Jordan Meacham And Timothy Gallagher later combined to shatter the school record in the 800 free relay with a time of 6:20.74, five seconds under the previous mark. The UH women's team opened the meet with silver in the 200 medley relay and the team of Cass Treydte , Holly Nelson , Anna Frederik And Mira Sell earned a come-from-behind victory in the 800 freestyle relay. Combined with results from last week's MPSF Diving Championships, UH took the lead in the men's and women's team standings. The Rainbow Wahine enters Thursday's competition with 272 points, while UC Davis is second with 245. The Rainbow Warriors have 191 points, followed by Incarnate Word at 149. UH entered the men's 200 medley relay as the top seed with a time of 1:25.47. Ostrowski opened the relay by completing the backstroke in 21.63 seconds. Lisoway followed with a time of 23.42 seconds in the breaststroke. Stoddard maintained the lead with a time of 20.25 seconds in the butterfly and Ksiazek swam the freestyle in 19.14 to give UH the win and the records. The team finished under the previous school record of 1:24.51 Metin Aydin , Olli Kokko , Mateusz Chaba And Reed Wynn in 2019. That group also set the previous MPSF championship record of 1:24.57 during the 2019 meet. UH's 800 freestyle relay team entered the event as the second seed with a time of 6:29.08. The Rainbow Warriors started with a commanding lead led by Ostrowski (1:35.77) and Surkovic (1:34.25). Meacham (1:35.67) widened the gap and Gallagher (1:35.05) continued to pull away to complete the record swim. The Warriors lowered the MPSF championship record of 6:21.23 set by UC Santa Barbara in 2019 and the previous UH record of 6:25.74 set by Surkovic last year. Ian Venter Gallagher and Meacham. The Rainbow Wahine earned their first win of the meet with the comeback victory in the women's 800 freestyle relay. Treydte (1:47.15) led the race, followed by Nelson (1:50.51) and Freidrich (1:49.60) kept the 'Bows within striking distance of UC Santa Barbara. Selling entered the water about a body length behind the leader, but she closed the gap, then pulled to the front with 75 meters to go and pulled away to victory in a time of 7:13.63. The UH women's 200 medley relay team opened the meet with a second-place finish. Alexa Ozment (25.19 backstroke), Kathryn Ivanov (27.45 breaststroke), Holly Nelson (23.60 butterfly) and Gabrielle Williams (22.94 freestyle) finished in 1:39.18. UC San Diego won the event with a time of 1:38.86. Team classification (men)

1. Water – 191 2. Word Incarnate – 149

3. Cal Poly – 139

4. CSU Bakersfield-125

5. UC Santa Barbara – 68 Team classification (women)

1. Water – 272 2. UC Davis – 245

3. Peperdine – 85

4. Cal Poly-77

5. UC San Diego – 72 The four-day meet continues Thursday with the preliminaries starting at 7 a.m. Hawaii time and the finals starting at 3 p.m. #GoBows

